Rani Mukerji on why daughter Adira missed her National Award moment: ‘We were told…’

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji — bagged the National Film Awards this year, and fans can't keep calm. While Rani was celebrated with the Best Actress award for her stirring role in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (2023), the triumph came with a bittersweet twist, which the actress revealed recently.

As Rani Mukerji received the award, her daughter, Adira, wasn’t by her side to witness the milestone, as children below the age of 14 years were not allowed in the function, the actress revealed in an interview with India Today.

However, Rani did keep her daughter close to her heart by wearing a necklace that had Adira's name on it.

Rani Mukerji wore a necklace with her daughter's name on it along with a choker

In an interview with India Today, Rani said Adira was howling after she got to know that she cannot be a part of the National Film Awards.

“She (Adira) was howling because she wanted to be part of the National Award function. We were told that children under 14 were not allowed. I had to tell her that you cannot be with me. She said it was ‘unfair’ that she couldn’t be with me on my special day. I asked her not to worry and told her that I will have you with me on my special day," said Rani Mukerji.

How Rani Mukerji calmed her daughter The actress was eventually able to calm her little one by showing her Instagram reels and snippets from the function that highlighted how Rani Mukerji had ‘carried her daughter along’ through the special necklace — a gesture that finally brought the young one some comfort.

“I want to thank everyone who made those reels and snippets on Instagram, writing that ‘Rani carried her daughter along.’ I showed them to Adira, and it calmed her down," Rani said in the interview with India Today.

National Film Awards 2025 Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey jointly bagged the Best Actor award, Khan for Jawan and Massey for 12th Fail, while Rani Mukerji was named Best Actress for her role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

