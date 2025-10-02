Rani Mukerji opens up about private wedding with Aditya Chopra: ‘Don't think he'll want the wedding picture to be out'

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji opened up about maintaining a private life in a recent podcast with ANI. She has been married to filmmaker Aditya Chopra and together they have a daughter, Adira. However, the couple has never publicly shared either their wedding pictures or their daughter’s photos.

Rani Mukerji on her private wedding with Aditya Chopra Talking about her wedding with Chopra, Mukerji said, “My husband is a very private person, and I think he wanted the wedding to be very private. So obviously I don't think he'll ever want the wedding pictures to be out.”

She also called herself “private” and explained why she only makes an appearance when it is required. She believes in keeping certain things to herself.

“I do think that there are certain things that you need to keep to yourself because you need to protect your environment slightly because everything can't be for everyone to see because we're already so exposed, so that exposure is enough, I feel. There are certain things that you need to keep private to yourself, especially where you're going, what you're doing, what you're doing with your family. I think that is a little something that you should protect.”

Rani Mukerji on maintaining privacy for daughter Adira Rani Mukerji asserted that she and Aditya Chopra follow the same philosophy for themselves as well as their daughter, Adira.

“We didn't want her to ever be in a situation where she is over exposed and that she should feel that there's anything special going on with her. Wherever she goes she needs to have a very normal life,” she added.

“Because when she grows up, when she chooses a profession that she needs to choose, then whatever she earns, the recognition will be earned through her merit. She doesn't earn the recognition because she has famous parents. She should earn that herself; it should not come to her as taken for granted.”

She also shared that her daughter has taken to Chopra when it comes to maintaining privacy.

Rani Mukerji married Aditya Chopra in 2014. They were blessed their daughter Adira in 2015.