Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 locks release date – here’s when it hits theatres

The wait is finally over for fans of the Mardaani franchise. The makers have officially announced the release date for Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role. The film is set to hit cinemas on 27 February 2026, aligning with the Holi festive weekend.

The release date was revealed on Monday, alongside a powerful new poster featuring Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film marks a decade since the franchise began with the first Mardaani in 2014. The second film came out in 2019 and was well received by audiences and critics alike.

Rani will once again reprise her role as the fearless and justice-driven police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. The third instalment promises a gripping story, with the Holi release symbolically chosen to reflect the film’s theme — the victory of good over evil. According to the makers, this won’t be a typical festive release but a dramatic and violent face-off between Rani’s character and sinister forces.

In 2023, Rani had confirmed her return to the franchise and expressed her excitement about playing the role once more. She said, “I’m thrilled to see how ‘Mardaani 3’ shapes up. I’m keeping my fingers crossed because I would love to step back into the shoes of Shivani Shivaji Roy."

Sharing her thoughts in an official statement, Rani emphasised the importance of a strong script, saying, “I will be very happy and excited if the ‘Mardaani 3’ script is something truly compelling. As an actor, I believe in doing a film only when the story is powerful and has a meaningful impact."

Reflecting on her experience with the second film, she added,