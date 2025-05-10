Ranveer Allahbadia in trouble again, says ‘I don’t have hate for Pakistani', internet reacts ‘yeh nahi sudhrega’

Ranveer Allahbadia, aka Beer Biceps, is receiving backlash from the internet for his recent remark amid the growing conflict between India and Pakistan. In his now-deleted post, Ranveer had addressed ‘Pakistani brothers and sisters’ whom he said he doesn't hate.

Ranveer Allahbadia's post for 'Pakistani brothers and sisters' Ranveer wrote, “Dear Pakistani Brothers & Sisters, I will get hate from many Indians for this, but it is important to be said. Just like many Indians, I don't have hate in my heart for you. Many of us want peace as well. Whenever we meet Pakistanis, you invariably welcome us with love. But...”

“Your country is not run by a government. It is run by your military and your secret service (The ISI). The average Pakistani is VERY different than these 2 bodies. The average Pakistani has dreams of peace & prosperity in their hearts. These 2 villains have hurt your economy since independence. They have also constantly been responsible for terrorist attacks in India. Proofs in the next slide…

"Proof 1: All terrorist that have been caught over the years are originally from Pakistan. Proof 2: Your military leaders attended the state funeral held by Hafiz Abdur Rauf, brother of the Jaish-E-Mohammed chief. Proof 3 : Your defense minister Khawaja Asif recently admitted to the state sponsored terrorism on Sky News. But I care about YOU, not them. That's why...

“Dil se sorry agar lagra hai ki hum nafrat faila rahe hai. The Indian who have met Pakistanis, UNDERSTAND you But both Indian & Pakistani media (news channels) are currently spreading lies. Most of our populations want peace for the innocents near the border. But India also wants to end Pak Military & ISI's state sponsored terrorism,” he also added.

He concluded saying: "Ek final cheez… This is not : Indian People vs Pakistani People. This is : India vs Pakistani Military & ISI. Hope peace prevails in the long term, Inshallah"

Ranveer Allahbadia's now deleted Instagram post.

Internet reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia's post for Pakistani Reacting to it, someone wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Ranveer Allahbadia @BeerBicepsGuy making money on Indian soil, using Indian viewers and crying for living in Pak. Indian government must help by sending him to Pak. People who can't stand with India, for our people is a traitor (sic).”

“Ek baar gaali kha ke nahi sudhra hai… (he did not learn his lesson),” added another.

One more user wrote, “Just read the latest content posted by beerbiceps on insta.. Ranveer Allahbadia should be banned completely in India first! (sic)”