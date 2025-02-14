Influcencer Ranveer Allahbadia's home in Mumbai's Versova area was found locked on Friday when a team from Mumbai and Assam police visited his place in connection with the controversial remark made on a YouTube show.

Allahbadia, who is popular on YouTube as 'BeerBiceps' was asked to remain present at the Khar police station on Thursday for questioning over the distasteful comments he made on India's Got Latent show of comedian Samay Raina.

Allahbadia's remark sparked wide-spread outrage, leading to complaints from several persons.

"The Mumbai police, who have initiated an inquiry in connection with Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remark, on Friday went to his flat in Versova area, but found it locked," reported PTI quoting an official.

According to police, the podcaster had requested the Khar police that his statement be recorded at his residence, but his request was turned down.

Meanwhile, Allahbadia has moved the Supreme against the FIRs lodged against him over his remarks.

Key updates in the case — Assam police team wants to question Allahbadia in a case registered in Guwahati on a complaint by a resident there for alleged promotion of obscenity in a publicly accessible online show

— Besides Allahbadia and Raina, others named in the case in Assam are Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.

— The Maharashtra Cyber Department, which is conducting a separate probe into the remarks, has asked Samay Raina to appear before them in the next five days.

— The Mumbai police (Khar police station) have so far recorded the statements of seven persons, including Makhija, Chanchalani and Allahbadia's manager, on a complaint filed by a BJP functionary.

— The Maharashtra Cyber has so far summoned at least 50 persons to record their statements in connection with a case registered by it in this connection. They include those who participated in the show.