Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: Influencer and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on Saturday broke silence over the controversial remark he made on Samay Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' and said that he was not runnning away.

Allahbadia's distasteful remarks about parents and sex on now-deleted YouTube show have sparked massive outrage.

He issued a statement on Instagram, saying he was genuinely sorry for making disrespectful remark.

The statement came as Mumbai Police said that the Youtuber was untraceable, his versova house was locked, and his phone was not reachable.

Allahbadia, popular on YouTube for his 'BeerBiceps' channel, also claimed that people had invaded his mother's clinic posing as patients.

“I'm feeling scared, and I don't know what to do. But I'm not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India,” he added.

Here's the full statement My team and I are cooperating with the police and all other authorities. I will follow due process and be available to all agencies.

My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry.

I'm watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother's clinic posing as patients. I'm feeling scared, and I don't know what to do.

But I'm not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India.

Ranveer

Samay Raina gets time till March 10 to record statement Mumbai police on Saturday granted comedian Samay Raina time till March 10 to appear before them for probe. The additional time was granted after Raina's lawyer met senior police officials seeking more time, citing that his client was in the US.

Key Updates



— Mumbai police have recorded the statements of eight persons on a complaint filed by a BJP functionary.

— Actor and film personality Raghu Ram, who was on the judges panel on India's Got Latent show, recorded his statement with.

— The Maharashtra Cyber has summoned at least 50 persons to record their statements.