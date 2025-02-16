Viral video: Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and other judges of India's Got Latent have been at the center of controversy ever since BeerBiceps ‘obscene’ remarks on the show. Amid the ongoing row, several celebrities have come out in support of Samay and Ranveer. Recently, Badshah, who appeared on the show a few months ago, has also voiced his support for Samay.

During his concert at Parul University in Vadodara, Gujarat, Badshah shouted "Free Samay Raina" towards the end of his performance, prompting the audience to cheer loudly in response.

Several videos of the moment have gone viral, and are doing the rounds on social media. The videos show Badshah addressing the crowd and saying, “I love you Parul University. Thank you so much. Free Samay Raina."

The crowd erupted in excitement the moment Badshah mentioned Samay Raina, sparking further discussion amid the controversy.

A netizen who shared the video wrote, "Ain’t no way Badshah said 'Free Samay Raina' at the end of the concert! LFG!!!" and posted the video clip online.

Here's the video from Badshah's concert



Badshah and Samay Raina Rapper Badshah had appeared as a guest on one of the episodes of Samay Raina hosted India’s Got Latent. He and Samay have also collaborated for the music video of ‘Baawe’ along with Raftaar.

Bharti Singh supports Samay Raina Few days back, comedian Bharti Singh also supported Samay Raina. "If you don't like the language he uses, then there are millions of others like us who love Samay Raina and watch him," the comedian said.

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy Multiple states, including Maharashtra, Assam filed an FIR against Ranveer Allahbadia for his ‘watch your parents have **x’ remark on India's Got Latent show. Following the FIRs, BeerBiceps approached the Supreme Court to club the multiple FIRs.