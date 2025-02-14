Amid the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy, Tanmay Bhatt has dropped a Valentine's Day video: HOW TO GET A GIRLFRIEND. The meme reaction video also features Sahiba Bali, Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Rohan Joshi, Kaustubh Agarwal and Piyush Sharma.

The new comedy video on YouTube has no direct connection to the ongoing controversy about BeerBiceps’ comment on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent. However, social media users mostly referred to the incident.

Many of them pointed out a similarity between Tanmay Bhatt’s AIB roast show in 2015 and Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent. The roast show featured a number of Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor.

The show caused massive uproar due to its explicit language. Bhatt and other AIB members, like Rohan Joshi, faced multiple FIRs, similar to what happened to Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent.

Social media reactions “Ranveer be like - watch India's got latent every day OR join in once and Stop it forever,” wrote one user.

“2015 - AIB, 2025 - IGL, Gonna live like latent never happened,” came from another user.

“Samay: I am depressed, Tanmay: Hello guy..welcome to new meme reaction,” wrote one user.

“10 years...histroy repeats itself…” another user recalled the AIB controversy.

“2015 : Tanmay, "Ashish" Shakiya & "Ranveer" Singh on panel; 2025 : Samay, Ashish Chanchalani & Ranveer Alahbadia,” one user pointed out the similarities.

“Tanmay is so humble, he uploaded this video rn so that ranveer and samay don’t get stressed too much, and feel better after watching meme reaction!!!” posted another fan.

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has been facing backlash after a viral video showed him asking a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or join in once and stop it forever?”

Following public outrage, Allahbadia apologised, admitting it was a “lapse of judgement”. He regretted his remark.