Ranveer Allahbadia on stars 'claiming' to boycott his show after India's Got Latent row: 'Never invited them'

YouTuber , has addressed the fallout from the 'India’s Got Latent' controversy, saying it had a deep impact on his personal and professional life. Speaking to Prafful Garg in a recent interview, Allahbadia said several celebritieRanveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBicepss falsely claimed to have boycotted his show—despite never being invited.

“Feeding Frenzy” of False Claims “It was a feeding frenzy. Some celebrities claimed that they’d even rejected an invite to the show. The truth is that we never invited them in the first place,” he said, expressing frustration over the misinformation. “In such situations, I felt angry at human beings in general. But I realised that the predicament that I was in was a result of my own actions.”

He added, “I couldn’t change the past, but I could change the future. I got a forced break after a crazy, intense six-year podcasting journey. I’m just trying to move on; I’ve tried to forgive a lot of people, even myself, and to a degree, I’ve been successful.”

B Praak's Public Criticism Singer B Praak was among those who publicly distanced themselves from the YouTuber following the controversy. He stated, “I was supposed to appear on a podcast, on BeerBiceps, and we cancelled that. Aur yeh Ranveer Allahbadia, aap Sanatan Dharma ko promote karte ho, spirituality ki baat karte ho. Aapke podcast pe itne bade-bade log aate hain, itne bade sant aate hain, aur fir bhi aapki soch itni ghatiya hai?”

However, B Praak later softened his stance in an interview with Hindustan Times, acknowledging that the scheduling of the podcast had faced repeated delays due to both parties’ commitments. “I liked watching his podcasts and I really wanted to go on his show. Our teams had been discussing the dates for six-seven months. Sometimes, he would be busy and travelling, and sometimes I would be,” he said.