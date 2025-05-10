Ranveer Allahbadia salutes Indian Military after backlash over now deleted 'Pakistani brothers and sisters' post

After sharing a post for ‘Pakistani brothers and sisters’, Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps posted a new video in praise of the Indian Armed Forces. Saluting the Indian Military, he extended support to India.

Also read: Ranveer Allahbadia in trouble again, says ‘I don’t have hate for Pakistani' Ranveer Allahbadia's new post after backlash In the video, Ranveer said, “Jai Hind, Jai Bharat dosto. Indian Military ko sabse pehle 100% support, love and respect. Pichle 5 saalo me humne 50 se zayada military themed podcasts banaye.”

He mentioned that while the Indian Military and government have hard power, it's the common citizen and media who hold the soft power amid the conflict.

Ranveer went on to talk about how Pakistan was behind the Pahalgam attack. “Yeh hai sanch aur iss sanch ko puri duniya me failana har Bharatiya nagarik ki zimedari hai (This is the truth, and it is the responsibility of every Indian citizen to spread this truth across the world).”

The caption of his post read: “SALUTE INDIAN MILITARY”.

"PAKISTAN MILITARY & ISI, you are bringing your own country's economy down since decades. But also…You have been the cause of terrorism on our land for decades. Proof that you were involved in the Pahalgam attack : Proof 1: All terrorist that have been caught over the years are originally from Pakistan. Proof 2: Your military leaders attended the state funeral held by Hafiz Abdur Rauf, brother of the Jaish-E-Mohammed chief. Proof 3: Your defense minister Khawaja Asif recently admitted to the state sponsored terrorism on Sky News. Full support to Indian Armed Forces always. But India needs its citizens to showcase NUANCED, INFORMED opinions. Especially with Pakistani janta. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat."

Internet users troll Ranveer Allahbadia Responding to his post, many on the internet began trolling him. A user wrote in the comments, referring to his deleted post, “Delete kyu kar di bhai? Tu toh “Inshaallah” kar raha tha (why did you delete your post?).”

“Enough is enough unfollowing u...this was ur 2nd mistake,” added another. “Comeback se pehle setback mil jayega...Jai Hind (You’ll face a setback before making a comeback),” commented someone else.

He also shared another detailed post talking about ‘7 truths that EVERY INDIAN must know about our armed forces.’ “It is an extremely strategic & analytical choice made by the higher ups. Our military has been waiting for this chapter. Pray for them and wish well,” it concluded.

What did Ranveer Allahbadia say Earlier, Ranveer irked many on the internet when he said, “Dear Pakistani Brothers & Sisters, I will get hate from many Indians for this, but it is important to be said. Just like many Indians, I don't have hate in my heart for you. Many of us want peace as well. Whenever we meet Pakistanis, you invariably welcome us with love. But...”

“Your country is not run by a government. It is run by your military and your secret service (The ISI). The average Pakistani is VERY different than these 2 bodies. The average Pakistani has dreams of peace & prosperity in their hearts. These 2 villains have hurt your economy since independence. They have also constantly been responsible for terrorist attacks in India. Proofs in the next slide…

"Proof 1: All terrorist that have been caught over the years are originally from Pakistan. Proof 2: Your military leaders attended the state funeral held by Hafiz Abdur Rauf, brother of the Jaish-E-Mohammed chief. Proof 3 : Your defense minister Khawaja Asif recently admitted to the state sponsored terrorism on Sky News. But I care about YOU, not them. That's why...

“Dil se sorry agar lagra hai ki hum nafrat faila rahe hai. The Indian who have met Pakistanis, UNDERSTAND you But both Indian & Pakistani media (news channels) are currently spreading lies. Most of our populations want peace for the innocents near the border. But India also wants to end Pak Military & ISI's state sponsored terrorism,” he also added.

He concluded saying: "Ek final cheez… This is not : Indian People vs Pakistani People. This is : India vs Pakistani Military & ISI. Hope peace prevails in the long term, Inshallah."