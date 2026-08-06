Ranveer Singh's ‘Adults-only’ Dhurandhar screened at govt school in MP, complaint filed

2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar was shown to students at a government higher secondary school in Maihar district of Madhya Pradesh, reported the Times of India. A video claiming to be from the incident has reportedly gone viral on social media, sparking controversy. A complaint has been filed after the screening of the 'A-rated' film, starring Ranveer Singh.

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Dhurandhar screened to school students: Report According to the media house, the viral video dates back to 31 July. It showed the film being screened on an LED screen which was installed in the classroom under a government-led initiative. Several students are seen glued to the screen showcasing a scene from the film. Reportedly, a guest teacher was also present among them.

Villagers have lodged a formal complaint in the matter via CM Helpline, as confirmed by District Education Officer Saloni Sharma to Times of India. Seeking an inquiry and strict action, a villager said in the complaint: "The digital board was provided to enhance students’ learning. Using it for obscene, noneducational content is a reckless disregard for the children’s future."

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Meanwhile, Sharma updated, “An investigation will be conducted. Based on the inquiry report, strict disciplinary action will be taken against anyone found responsible.”

About Dhurandhar Dhurandhar is helmed by Aditya Dhar. The film team is yet to react to the incident.

The film, which was released on 5 December, became the first A-rated project in Ranveer Singh's career.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) gave an ‘Adults-only’ certificate to the film, which runs for 214.1 minutes (3 hours, 34 minutes, 1 second). Prior to release, CBFC had suggested some cuts and changes to the film.

The film team was asked to add a Hindi voiceover to the disclaimer along with other anti-drug and smoking warnings in selected scenes.

Besides this, multiple violent shots were asked to be replaced, especially visuals in the second half of the film. A cuss word was also asked to be muted, while the name of a character was also changed.

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Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor.

The first part of the two-part film focuses on the undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and eliminates the Lyari king Rehman Dakait in an attempt to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

Commercial success Dhurandhar (part 1) was a big hit at the box office, breaking multiple records. It grossed over ₹1,000 crore worldwide within three weeks of release and went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

Its other significant box office achievements included the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film, the second-highest-grossing A-rated Indian film, and the second-highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide at the time of its release.

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It was followed by part 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which remains the highest grossing film of this year so far.

The film is produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.