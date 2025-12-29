Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt likely to reunite for Jai Mehta’s Pralay: Report

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt may be set for their third on-screen collaboration, this time in a dark, post-apocalyptic film titled ‘Pralay’, directed by Jai Mehta.

Alia Bhatt to join Ranveer Singh in zombie film ‘Pralay’? Industry buzz suggests the makers are keen to cast Bhatt opposite Singh, reuniting the popular pairing after ‘Gully Boy’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

Speaking to Mid-Day, a source close to the project said, “The female lead is central to the narrative. She isn’t introduced as a love interest. She challenges the hero’s ideas in a collapsing world. Who could wield that power better than Bhatt? She brings credibility. In a film this experimental, you need powerhouses and actors the audience’s trust.”

While Ranveer Singh is reportedly locked in as the male lead, discussions with Alia Bhatt are still at an early stage. Producers are said to be prioritising casting as pre-production gains momentum.

The film is expected to go on floors in mid-2026, after Singh completes commitments including the finalised ‘Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’.

Ranveer Singh's latest venture - ‘Dhurandhar’ - is doing wonders at the box office, both domestically and internationally. On day 24, the Aditya Dhar directorial has earned ₹690.25 crore in India.

Internationally, the film has entered the coveted ₹1,000 crore club. With this milestone, ‘Dhurandhar’ becomes the ninth Indian film ever to breach the coveted ₹1,000 crore club, reaffirming the growing global scale and commercial ambition of Indian filmmaking.

More about the film According to reports, ‘Pralay’ is envisioned as an ambitious, genre-bending project set on a world ravaged by catastrophe. The story places humanity on the brink, with survivors navigating moral dilemmas, scarcity and violent conflict amid a zombie epidemic. Unlike conventional genre fare, the film is said to focus heavily on character and ideology rather than spectacle alone.

