Ranveer Singh calls it ‘nature of business', refuses to pay ₹40 cr in damage to Farhan Akhtar for Don 3 exit: Report

Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment are at loggerheads over Don 3. According to reports, Singh walked out of the project due to his dissatisfaction. On the other hand, Akhtar and Sidhwani are seeking ₹40 crore in damages from the Dhurandhar star for the damages incurred.

Did Ranveer Singh cite Baiju Bawra as example in Don 3 controversy? Reportedly, the two parties continue to blame each other for various reasons. While Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are seeking ₹40 crore in compensation, Singh argued that he is not liable to pay.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source said, “The bone of contention was that Ranveer Singh should pay ₹40 crores to Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani for the losses incurred in the pre-production of the film. Ranveer argued that he was not liable to pay as he had not taken a single paisa from the producers. Hence, paying back such a hefty amount was out of the question."

Also Read | SRK back as Don? Report says superstar has one condition for Don 3

“Nature of film business” “Ranveer Singh also pointed out that he was to work in a film called Baiju Bawra, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He prepped for the challenging role for almost a year and turned down several films as a result. Ultimately, Baiju Bawra was shelved, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali then began working on Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. Ranveer revealed that he was not compensated for the year he spent preparing for the role. He further argued that it’s the nature of the business, at times, films don’t get made or are relegated to the back burner for various reasons, and no one gets compensated for it," the source continued.

The source added, “Ranveer also said that there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan, who led Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), was approached for Don 3 as well. He argued that had SRK agreed, he would have been replaced without any compensation. Hence, he felt justified in not being liable to pay the producers ₹40 crores."

Why did Ranveer Singh leave Don 3 Ranveer Singh was allegedly exited from Don 3 in December. Talking about his decision, a source told Variety India, “Ranveer claims he exited the project because he was unhappy with the script. He repeatedly requested changes and was dissatisfied with the final draft. Excel, on the other hand, maintains that it moved ahead with pre-production only after Singh gave his approval.”

It is believed that Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment held a two-hour-long meeting on Friday. However, they did not yield any solution for both parties.

Who will star in Don 3? Meanwhile, rumours also claimed that the project was now being offered to Shah Rukh Khan, who was offered the film previously as well. Khan starred in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011).