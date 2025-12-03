Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone steal spotlight at family wedding in Goa with matching red outfits | Watch viral moments

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently attended a family wedding in Goa, turning heads with their coordinated red outfits. A short clip from the event caught them twinning. For the occasion, Ranveer wore a kurta with a garland around his neck, while Deepika looked stunning in a deep red saree paired with a backless blouse.

While the bride and groom carried on with their rituals, the couple watched quietly. Cameras even caught a tender moment when Deepika leaned towards Ranveer mid-ceremony to whisper something in his ear.

Watch it here:

All about the family wedding More footage surfaced after Orry shared a video of himself joking with the bride. In the corner of that clip, Deepika and Ranveer appeared again, this time exchanging small looks and chatting with guests.

Later, a separate clip showed another wedding scene from the after-party. Ranveer danced with his family to a track from his upcoming film Dhurandhar. The room looked lively enough with people cheering him on, though the clip did not reveal much beyond their circle and the familiar energy he brings when music hits.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh offers apologies for imitating Rishab Shetty's Kantara scene

Ranveer addresses the Kantara backlash Hours before the Goa wedding video started making rounds, Ranveer found himself in headlines for a very different reason. A clip from another event had gone viral - the one where he mimicked Rishab Shetty’s Chamundi Daiva act from Kantara Chapter 1. Some fans did not take it lightly.

Ranveer responded on Instagram Stories, writing: “My intention was to highlight Rishabh's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”

The original backlash stemmed from a moment in the viral video where he referred to Chamundi Daiva as a “female ghost.”

FAQs Did Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone attend a wedding in Goa? Yes, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen at a family wedding in Goa.

What did Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone wear at the wedding? Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were dressed in coordinated shades of red.