Ranveer Singh deletes all posts from Instagram on birthday, removes DP, leaves internet confused

Ranveer Singh turned a year older on Sunday. As social media is filled with heartfelt wishes from his fans and friends, the actor has removed all posts from Instagram.

Ranveer Singh deletes Instagram posts The birthday boy has also deleted his display picture from the photo-sharing app, replacing it with a black background. His move has left the internet confused.

See his profile here:

Ranveer Singh's Instagram account.

Ranveer's upcoming drop Ranveer's action is seemingly a part of his upcoming announcement. He is likely to share an announcement on his special day.

There's a good chance that the team will unveil Ranveer's first look from the film.

Around 12:12, he will treat fans to an update about his upcoming film Dhurandhar. It is helmed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame.

Reportedly, even Ranveer is yet to see the first look from his film.

A source told News18 previously, “Ranveer knows something special is coming, a true cinematic treat, but he hasn’t seen the final cut.”

“It’s entirely Aditya’s ingenious way of making this birthday not just memorable, but truly iconic for his superstar," the insider added.

Dhurandhar was announced in July 2024.

Ranveer Singh said while announcing his upcoming film, “This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal."

Ranveer was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside Alia Bhatt, in 2023.

On his birthday, Karan Johar penned a special note for Ranveer on Instagram. It read, “Happy Birthday @ranveersingh Buoyant spirit, blazing bright, A comet streaking through the night, In every step, a thunderous cheer, Ranveer walks, the world draws near. A fashionista bold and grand, Silken suits and sequins stand, A canvas dressed in dreams and flair, Each outfit roars, “He doesn’t care!”