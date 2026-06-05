Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge lands on JioHotstar, netizens frustrated over ads: ‘Wish it was on Netflix’

Ranveer Singh's mega blockbuster film, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge marked its much-awaited OTT debut on June 5 after a grand premiere. The film helmed by Aditya Dhar is now streaming on JioHotstar. However, fans are not entirely pleased with the OTT release. Their problem is not directed at the film itself, but at the streaming platform, with many complaining about the number of advertisements.

Dhurandhar 2 streaming on JioHotstar For the unversed, the previous instalment of Dhurandhar was streamed on Netflix. However, the digital rights of Dhurandhar 2 were secured by JioHotstar this time.

Reacting to the OTT release, those who watched the spy-thriller took to X and shared their views. While some people called the film ‘overhyped’, a few seemed impressed by the ₹1,800 crore+ film.

Among them, a user wrote, “Dhurandhar dekh li? Ab Ranveer Singh ki koi bhi movie dekho, Jayehsbhai Jordar dekho.. and see the master at work! Ranveer Singh in real sense is the actor par excellence! You cannot change my opinion (sic).”

Another agrued, “Finally watched Dhurandhar on HotStar yesterday…TBH, very average movie. Wondered why it has too much hype. Nothing much. Over hyped.”

One more fan defended, saying, “Watched Dhurandhar: The Revenge on Hotstar for the second time and even after knowing every scene through ig reels, I was still so hooked. Really well made (sic)!”

Netizens miss Netflix However, a section of people shared that they would prefer to watch the film on Netflix over JioHotstar. “Kash Dhurandhar 2 the revenge (Raw and undeakha) Netflix mein aata… (wish it was on Netflix).”

Reflecting similar sentiments, yet another joked, “It's My Revenge that I will watch Dhurandhar The Revenge with 10hrs ads, because I have taken 5 days leave from My office, They asked me are you going to watch Dhurandhar The Revenge on @JioHotstar with ads , it will take atleast 7 days for you to watch it completely.”

Someone also tagged Aditya Dhar on the micro-blogging app and complained, “Jiohotstar ne pura raita kar diya Dhurandhar 2 ka (JioHotstar has ruined Dhurandhar 2).”

One more posted, “@JioHotstar very much disheartened that Dhurandhar 2 is not streaming on @netflix. Now for a 4 hour film we will have to watch xtra 2 hours of advertisement on JioHotstar. So the film duration will be 6 hours (sic).”

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Reportedly, JioHotstar acquired the digital rights of Dhurandhar 2 for ₹150 crore. This marks a significant jump from the first installment which went to Netflix for ₹85 crore.

What happened in Dhurandhar 1? Director, written and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil.

The film follows the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian operative on an undercover agent who goes to Pakistan to eliminate threats against India.

Rangi as Hamza Ali Mazari, infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan and kills Lyari's Rehman Dakait