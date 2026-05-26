Ranveer Singh-Don 3 row raises a key question: Can FWICE really ‘ban’ actors?

The row surrounding Ranveer Singh’s exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 intensified this week after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor, prompting renewed debate over whether film unions can effectively “ban” artistes from working in the industry.

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What happened between FWICE and Ranveer Singh? The dispute stems from allegations by Excel Entertainment founders Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani that Singh withdrew from the film shortly before production was due to begin, despite substantial pre-production spending. FWICE said the producers informed the body that nearly ₹45 crore had already been invested in the project, including promotional material and preparatory work.

Also Read | FWICE bans Ranveer Singh over Don 3 exit controversy

The federation subsequently announced that its members would not cooperate on projects involving Singh until the matter was resolved. FWICE president Ashoke Pandit said the organisation had attempted to contact the actor several times before taking the decision. The body represents a large network of technicians, junior artistes, workers and film employees across Mumbai’s Hindi film industry.

However, the controversy has also raised a larger legal and industry question.

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Can FWICE actually ban an actor from Bollywood? Legally, the answer is more limited than the headlines suggest. FWICE functions as a trade union and pressure group rather than a governing authority. It can issue advisories or non-cooperation directives to its members, but it cannot legally prohibit producers, technicians or actors from working with an individual. A previous ruling by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) had already curtailed the ability of film unions and producer bodies to enforce restrictive practices deemed anti-competitive.

The CCI order, which followed complaints over industry hiring practices, held that unions could not compel producers to hire only their members or penalise those who chose otherwise. In practical terms, this means that while FWICE’s directive may create operational complications for a production, it does not amount to a legally enforceable industry ban.

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The episode has also revived comparisons with similar actions taken by regional entertainment bodies, particularly in eastern India. In Kolkata’s Bengali film industry, federations and technicians’ associations have previously imposed informal restrictions or suspensions on actors and filmmakers amid disputes over payments, scheduling conflicts and production disagreements. Those actions, much like FWICE’s latest move, relied largely on collective pressure rather than formal legal authority.

How did Ranveer Singh respond? Singh, for his part, has maintained a restrained public stance. Reports have indicated that the actor had agreed to return or compensate the ₹10 crore signing amount linked to the project as discussions continued privately. His official response to FWICE, however, challenged the federation’s jurisdiction in the matter.

According to FWICE’s own statement, “Subsequently, FWICE received a response directly on behalf of Mr. Ranveer Singh in reply to the above communications. In his response, Mr. Ranveer Singh stated that FWICE would not be the appropriate forum for the complainants to raise their grievances and further stated that the issues raised were contractual in nature and would require adjudication before the appropriate legal forum.”

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Also Read | Ranveer Singh visits Chamundeshwari Temple a day after film body ban

Singh, on Monday night, issued a broader public statement through his representatives, saying he continued to hold “the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise”, while insisting that “professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect”.

For now, the standoff remains unresolved, with no indication yet of whether Singh and Excel Entertainment will settle the dispute privately or pursue legal remedies through formal arbitration or the courts.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.