Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 fall out explained: Why FWICE banned the Dhurandhar star?

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) hit headlines with its decision to ban Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over his alleged abrupt departure from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. The decision arrived on May 25 after Akhtar reportedly approached the film body last month. The situation has caused turmoil in the film industry. Here's what actually happened and how the controversy escalated.

Why did Ranveer Singh not meet FWICE FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh after Farhan approached them regarding the Don 3 fallout. Reportedly, Singh, who is basking in the success of Dhurandhar, was issued multiple notices by the workers' body. However, it is said that the actor responded by saying that the body was not the ‘appropriate forum’ to address their disputes.

FWICE President Ashoke Pandit held a press conference over this matter and said that Ranveer Singh ignored their notices.

“As soon as the complaint reached us, we formally registered it. Subsequently, we issued three notices to Ranveer Singh: one every 10 days, inviting him to engage with us, and three reminders. However, we received absolutely no response. Since we received no response, we collectively decided to convene a press conference to apprise the industry of the decision our Federation has taken. The moment we announced the press conference, we received an email from Mr Singh stating that this matter did not fall within our jurisdiction and that we had no authority to interfere in it. We took note of his stance and decided to proceed accordingly,” Pandit said.

What's next for FWICE and Ranveer Singh? In an interview, Ashoke Pandit also said that the association made multiple attempts to resolve the issue amicably by contacting Singh. “So we very strongly tried our best. We sent him invitations thrice. There was no response, and then finally he sent mail when he came to know that we are having a press conference, saying that this doesn't come under a jurisdiction,” he said.

He added, “So with that said, fine, if you feel so strongly. Toh theek hai. Koi baat nahi. (Alright then. No problem) Doesn't matter. So that is a basic thing, we will wait. We'll sit with the producer body. Will sit with different associations, and we'll see how things happen."

Pandit emphasised that Ranveer Singh should sit with the producers and the body to find a solution to this, as people have to work. He further added that they can't continue fighting in the industry like “some family dispute."

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What did Ranveer Singh say… On the other hand, Ranveer Singh's official spokesperson has issued a statement regarding the feud earlier. It read: “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.

“While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance."

Don 3 fall out explained The Don 3 feud emerged after Ranveer Singh was roped in to headline the third installment, replacing Shah Rukh Khan after Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011). After revealing the first look and the official announcement of Don 3, reports suggested a feud involving Singh, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment in December 2025. Reportedly, Singh walked out of the project abruptly after the success of Dhurandhar 1 (2025) by Aditya Dhar.