Ranveer Singh joins SRK, Prabhas with multiple movies in ₹1000 crore club — Full list top Indian grossers here

Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ continues to dominate the box office and rewrite history after joining ₹1000 crore elite club. With Dhurandhar 2, the 40-year-old star joined to list of top Indian actors whose multiple films feature crossed ₹1000 crore milestone.
Bagging a spot alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas in the list of actors with multiple ₹1000 crore grossers, Ranveer Singh's movie emerged as one of the fastest films in Indian box office history to hit this milestone in record time. It achieved this feat in seven days. Aditya Dhar directorial film follows Ranveer’s Hamza Ali Mazari, who is on a quest to dismantle Pakistan's crime system as he pursues Major Iqbal.
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's action thriller Pathaan, released in 2023, crossed ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide in 27 days while Jawan, another SRK's blockbuster of 2023, hit ₹1000 crore threshold after 154 days.
‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ starring Prabhas amassed significant acclaim after it struck ₹1000 crore benchmark in 12 days. Meanwhile, Prabhas' Tollywood film Kalki 2898 AD hit ₹1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office within 16 days of its release.
|Actor
|Movie
|Worldwide collection
|Domestic collection
|Overseas collection
|Year
|1
|Aamir Khan
|Dangal
|₹2,024 crore
|₹512 crore
|₹1,512 crore
|2016
|2
|Prabhas
|Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
|₹1,810.60 crore
|₹1,430 crore
|₹380.60 crore
|2017
|3
|Allu Arjun
|Pushpa 2: The Rule
|₹1,642 crore
|₹1,381 crore
|₹261 crore
|2024
|4
|Ranveer Singh
|Dhurandhar
|₹1,349 crore
|₹1,056 crore
|₹293.03 crore
|2025
|5
|Ram Charan
|RRR
|₹1,300 crore
|₹944 crore
|₹443 crore
|2022
|6
|Yash
|KGF: Chapter 2
|₹1,250 crore
|₹1,008 crore
|₹242 crore
|2022
|7
|Shah Rukh Khan
|Jawan
|₹1,148.32 crore
|₹761.98 crore
|₹386.34 crore
|2023
|8
|Prabhas
|Kalki 2898 AD
|₹1,100 crore
|₹776 crore
|₹324 crore
|2024
|9
|Ranveer Singh
|Dhurandhar: The Revenge
|₹1,067.24 crore
|₹805.32 crore
|₹261.92 crore
|2026
|10
|Shah Rukh Khan
|Pathaan
|₹1,050.50 crore
|₹654.28 crore
|₹396.22 crore
|2023
Ranveer Singh starrer is on its historic run at the box office days after spectacular first week. Storming past the monumental ₹1000 crore mark, the spy action-thriller registered marginal uptick in domestic collection on Thursday, 26 March, coinciding with Ram Navami festival.
Dhurandhar 2 minted ₹49.70 crore net in India on its eighth day in theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On Wednesday, the fastest Indian film to join ₹1000 crore elite club did a business of ₹48.25 crore net. This cumulative 8-day domestic collection stands at ₹674.17 crore net.
Dhurandhar 2 raked in total of ₹261.92 crore at the overseas market. With India gross at ₹805.32 crore, Dhurandhar 2 minted a cumulative collection of ₹1,067.24 crore gross worldwide during its 8-day run in theatres.
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