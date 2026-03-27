Ranveer Singh joins SRK, Prabhas with multiple movies in ₹1000 crore club — Full list top Indian grossers here

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 surpassed 1000 crore at the box office, achieving this milestone in just seven days. The film has grossed 1,067.24 crore worldwide, making it one of the fastest Indian films to reach this figure. 

Fareha Naaz
Updated27 Mar 2026, 01:07 PM IST
Ranveer Singh joined the list of actors with multiple <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1000 crore grossers that includes Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas.
Ranveer Singh joined the list of actors with multiple ₹1000 crore grossers that includes Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas.

Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ continues to dominate the box office and rewrite history after joining 1000 crore elite club. With Dhurandhar 2, the 40-year-old star joined to list of top Indian actors whose multiple films feature crossed 1000 crore milestone.

Bagging a spot alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas in the list of actors with multiple 1000 crore grossers, Ranveer Singh's movie emerged as one of the fastest films in Indian box office history to hit this milestone in record time. It achieved this feat in seven days. Aditya Dhar directorial film follows Ranveer’s Hamza Ali Mazari, who is on a quest to dismantle Pakistan's crime system as he pursues Major Iqbal.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's action thriller Pathaan, released in 2023, crossed 1,000 crore mark worldwide in 27 days while Jawan, another SRK's blockbuster of 2023, hit 1000 crore threshold after 154 days.

‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ starring Prabhas amassed significant acclaim after it struck 1000 crore benchmark in 12 days. Meanwhile, Prabhas' Tollywood film Kalki 2898 AD hit 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office within 16 days of its release.

List of Indian actors with 1000 crore+ grossers

ActorMovieWorldwide collectionDomestic collectionOverseas collectionYear
1Aamir KhanDangal 2,024 crore 512 crore 1,512 crore2016
2PrabhasBaahubali 2: The Conclusion 1,810.60 crore 1,430 crore 380.60 crore2017
3Allu ArjunPushpa 2: The Rule 1,642 crore 1,381 crore 261 crore2024
4Ranveer SinghDhurandhar 1,349 crore 1,056 crore 293.03 crore2025
5Ram CharanRRR 1,300 crore 944 crore 443 crore2022
6YashKGF: Chapter 2 1,250 crore 1,008 crore 242 crore2022
7Shah Rukh KhanJawan 1,148.32 crore 761.98 crore 386.34 crore2023
8PrabhasKalki 2898 AD 1,100 crore 776 crore 324 crore2024
9Ranveer SinghDhurandhar: The Revenge 1,067.24 crore 805.32 crore 261.92 crore2026
10Shah Rukh KhanPathaan 1,050.50 crore 654.28 crore 396.22 crore2023
Also Read | Lyari streets to buildings, Dhurandhar 2's unseen BTS pics reveal real location

Let's have a look at Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8:

Ranveer Singh starrer is on its historic run at the box office days after spectacular first week. Storming past the monumental 1000 crore mark, the spy action-thriller registered marginal uptick in domestic collection on Thursday, 26 March, coinciding with Ram Navami festival.

Dhurandhar 2 minted 49.70 crore net in India on its eighth day in theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On Wednesday, the fastest Indian film to join 1000 crore elite club did a business of 48.25 crore net. This cumulative 8-day domestic collection stands at 674.17 crore net.

Also Read | Aamir Khan reveals he's yet to watch Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar 2 raked in total of 261.92 crore at the overseas market. With India gross at 805.32 crore, Dhurandhar 2 minted a cumulative collection of 1,067.24 crore gross worldwide during its 8-day run in theatres.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 creates uphill task for future films, mints ₹1,067 crore

First week box office records of Dhurandhar 2

  • Biggest paid previews at the Indian box office.
  • Biggest opening day in Hindi at the Indian box office.
  • Biggest second day in a single language at the Indian box office.
  • Biggest third day in a single language at the Indian box office.
  • Biggest fourth day in a single language at the Indian box office.
  • Biggest extended opening weekend for a Bollywood movie at the worldwide box office.
  • Biggest Friday to Sunday opening weekend for a Bollywood film at the worldwide box office (515+ crore gross).
  • Biggest extended opening weekend for a Bollywood film at the domestic box office.

About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

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