Ranveer Singh offers sincere apologies for imitating Rishab Shetty's Kantara scene: ‘He has my utmost admiration’

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh apologises to Kannada actor Rishab Shetty for mimicking the scene from Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1, saying his intention wasn't to “hurt anyone's sentiments”.

Both the actors were present at the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 28.

Ranveer Singh stuck his tongue out as he imitated the scene from Kantara. As the clip surfaced on social media, the actor was trolled by many users for his distasteful behaviour.

The actor shared a statement on his Instagram story on Tuesday and said he has always deeply respected every culture and tradition. Singh also praised Shetty for his performance in the film.

“My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration,” he wrote in an Instagram story.

"I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise," he added.