Ranveer Singh brings back Rehmant Dakait memories with ‘Assalamualaikum Lyari’ at NMACC, crowd goes berserk | WATCH

Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh is yet to make his first official statement since the success of Dhurandhar 2. However, he did recreate some viral dialogues from the two-part film of Aditya Dhar. Singh attended the 3rd anniversary celebration of NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) and made a stunning entry on stage on the title track of Dhurandhar.

Ranveer Singh at NMACC Ranveer Singh became the highlight of the event as he made a rare appearance amid the success of Dhurandhar. Several videos from the event, starring Singh, have surfaced online. In them, Singh is seen with his infectious energy as he recreates some dialogues from the film with a big smile.

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“Assalamualaikum Lyari” In one of the videos, Ranveer Singh brought back the memories of menacing Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna. He recreated the hit scene where Rehman Dakait addressed the people of Lyari during a political rally. In a similar tone, Singh matched Khanna's aura at the event when he said, “Assalamualaikum Lyari,” before bursting into a laugh.

“Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe Jassi” He didn't stop there. He also greeted the audience with yet another viral dialogue-- "Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe Jassi". The dialogue was originally directed towards Ranveer Singh's character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, in the film.

The crowd is heard responding to Singh's dialogue with loud cheers at the venue. "Thank you, everybody," the Dhurandhar star responded to them.

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Watch video:

Ranveer Singh made a dashing appearance at the event. He wore a black coloured bandhgala suit. He was accessorised with a light-colored pocket square, stud earrings and tinted black glasses, keeping his look sophisticated. He happily smiled and posed for photographers at the event.

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Besides him, the event was also attended by several celebrities, including Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra, and Jackie Shroff. However, Ranveer Singh's wife, actor Deepika Padukone, wasn't among them.

Dhurandhar success Dhurandhar is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. While Dhurandhar Part 1 was released last year on 5 December, Dhurandhar 2 arrived in theatres on 19 March 2026, following a gap of only a few months.

Recently, the film crossed the 1,500 crore mark worldwide within two weeks of its release, as per an update shared by the makers. The film, produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, made ₹1,501(gross) crore worldwide, emerging as the biggest Indian grosser of all time in a time span of just 15 days of its release.

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On day 17, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the collections of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule and Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, reported film trade tracker Sacnilk.com.

Besides this, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has broken several box office records, including the biggest Hindi opener of all time, the highest first and second week collections, the biggest opening weekend worldwide, and the fastest film to reach ₹1,000 crore globally.

The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil in key roles.