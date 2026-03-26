Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 co-star reveals why he couldn't watch the film with family: ‘Tickets are around ₹500…’

Dhurandhar 2 is a hit at the box office, but not all actors from the film have benefited equally. While lead actor Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of his two-part film, his co-star from the climax scene is struggling to watch his own film in the theatre. But why? The Dhurandhar 2 actor, who starred with Ranveer Singh in the climax, revealed that the steep ticket prices of Dhurandhar 2 are holding him back from watching the film in theatres with his family.

Dhurandhar 2 climax In the climax scene, Ranveer Singh's character Jaskirat Singh Rangi aka Hamza, is seen finally leaving the world of espionage and violence as he returns home. After two decades, he goes back to his hometown in Pathankot. He is struck by reality when he sees his mother and younger sister, who have moved on in their life, believing him to be dead. As he stood and watched their peaceful life untouched by violence and bloodshed, Jaskirat grew emotional. The film ends on an open-ended note, hinting that Jaskirat might not meet his family at all to protect their peace.

Dhurandhar 2 actor who is yet to watch the film Harjeet, the actor playing the auto-driver, who takes Jaskirat to his house in his hometown, opened up about the film recently. He told Daily Post Punjabi that he is yet to watch his own film.

“I haven’t seen it yet. The tickets are around ₹500, and as you know, it has only just been released, so I haven’t been able to watch it yet,” he said in Punjabi.

He was asked if his family didn’t push him to watch Dhurandhar 2 in a theatre. To this, he answered, “Yes, they did. But I told them that there are five of us, and it would cost ₹2,500 in total. ₹2,500 is what we manage to save in a month, so I didn’t take them. I told them we would wait a bit and watch it later.”

Meet Dhurandhar 2 cast Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is the last instalment of the two-part film, written and directed by Aditya Dhar. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil.

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Dhurandhar 2 story The story continues the journey of the undercover Indian intelligence agent, Jaskirat Singh Rangi. As Hamza, he enters Karachi's criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics. Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, the film is inspired by real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia, such as Operation Lyari, the 2014 Indian general election, the 2016 Indian banknote demonetisation and others.

The sequel revolves around the rise of Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld, following Rehman Dakait's death. The movie also delves into the origins of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing his journey as a young man who eventually transforms into a covert operative.