Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 SFX look in scene with Pinda goes viral, fans stunned it’s not CGI

The special effects (SFX) makeup used for Ranveer Singh’s transformation in Dhurandhar 2 has gone viral, drawing widespread attention online. The look, seen in a key sequence involving the character Pinda, has sparked conversation among viewers, many of whom initially believed it was created using computer-generated imagery.

Ranveer Singh's look for fight scene with Pinda was NOT graphics Makeup artist and stylist Preeti Sheel has now shared details of the process, confirming that the striking “ghost-like” appearance was achieved through practical SFX techniques rather than CGI. The reveal has added a new layer of appreciation for the craftsmanship behind the film’s visuals.

Preeti shared the video with the caption, “When your mind grows weary, illusion paints its lies in colours you ache to believe! Transforming Ranveer Singh into a Ghost born of Shadows ! Dhurandhar- The revenge🔥(sic).”

Rather than relying on smooth or stylised visuals, the look leans into a raw, broken texture that resembles charred or dust-like skin. This rough detailing gives the character a disturbing, almost spectral quality on screen. Since the effect was created using hands-on techniques, it has been widely credited with making the moment feel more grounded and believable.

The sequence itself stands apart from the film’s usual action-heavy tone. It appears during a tense, inward-looking stretch of the story, where the focus shifts to a character’s mental state. What the audience sees is not real within the film’s world, but a drug-induced hallucination, signalling a move into more psychological storytelling.

Fans react to the video Fans have taken to the comments section to express surprise and admiration after learning that the look was created using practical makeup rather than CGI. Many said they had initially assumed the sequence relied on computer graphics, and described the reveal as both unexpected and impressive.

“Even this was makeup and not graphics,” one user wrote, highlighting the realism of the effect. Another commented, “I actually presumed it was computer graphics in action. Wow. This is amazing (sic),” reflecting a common reaction among viewers.

Others pointed to the scale of effort involved in achieving the transformation. “That’s a crazy amount of hard work and patience and team effort !! (sic)” read one response, acknowledging the craftsmanship behind the sequence.

Some fans also expressed disbelief at the revelation. “What, that scene wasn't CGi?? The actually did the makeup for that scene (sic),” a user wrote, underscoring how convincing the final result appeared on screen.

View full Image View full Image Audience reacts to Ranveer's SFX makeup.

Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, continues its strong run at the box office, maintaining momentum into its fourth day after releasing on 19 March 2026. As of 8:30 pm on Day 4, the film has collected ₹92.47 crore, with theatre occupancy reported at an impressive 82.2%, indicating sustained audience interest across regions.

The film’s performance adds to what has already been a record-breaking start. Even before its official release, Dhurandhar 2 had generated significant numbers through paid preview shows, collecting around ₹44 crore and setting a new benchmark for early screenings. Since then, it has continued to draw large crowds, driven by strong advance bookings and widespread buzz.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is a spy action thriller and the second instalment in the Dhurandhar franchise. It features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan alongside Ranveer Singh, who plays a central role in the narrative.