Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 storms past ₹400 crore in India, overtakes Dangal lifetime collection

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is continuing its dream run at the box office, setting new benchmarks within days of its release. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action-packed sequel has crossed the ₹400 crore mark in India in just four days, emerging as one of the fastest films to achieve the feat.

The film, which hit theatres on March 19 following paid previews on March 18, has shown remarkable consistency in collections, driven by strong audience turnout and sustained buzz across regions. High occupancy levels and repeat viewership have contributed significantly to its record-breaking performance.

As per trade estimates from Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 had earned ₹73.32 crore net in India by 5 PM on Sunday (Day 4), taking its total domestic collection to ₹412.59 crore net and still climbing. With evening and night shows remaining, the film is expected to post even higher final figures for the day.

With this, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the lifetime India net collection of Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which had earned ₹387 crore during its 2016–17 run and held the record for nearly seven years. The milestone marks a significant moment for the film’s box office journey, placing it among the highest-grossing Hindi films domestically.

Also Read | Rishab Shetty ends Kantara controversy, praises Ranveer Singh for Dhurandhar 2

The film’s performance has been strong from the outset. It collected ₹43 crore from premiere shows alone, followed by a massive opening day total of ₹102.55 crore on Thursday. On Friday, it added ₹80.72 crore, maintaining momentum after the initial surge.

Saturday proved to be another high point, with Dhurandhar 2 recording an impressive 81.6% occupancy across 20,917 shows nationwide. The film collected ₹113 crore on the day, reflecting strong demand across both multiplexes and single screens.

On Sunday, the trend has continued, with occupancy reported at 77.4% across 8,326 shows by evening. Trade analysts expect the film to either match or surpass Saturday’s numbers, further strengthening its box office position.

Beyond numbers, Dhurandhar 2 has also sparked conversations within the film industry. The film has received praise from several prominent names, with actors and filmmakers lauding its scale, performances and storytelling. Mahesh Babu described it as “spectacular,” while Allu Arjun called it “patriotism with swag.” Shilpa Shetty praised Ranveer Singh’s performance, referring to him as a “Babbar Sher,” and Rishab Shetty termed the film “raw, gripping and impactful.”

Also Read | Dhurandhar tops Screen awards nominations with 24 nods; full list inside

Other industry figures, including SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Rakesh Roshan and R Sarathkumar, have also expressed appreciation for the film.

However, the film has not been without its share of criticism. Actor and former politician Ramya described it as “propaganda,” while actors like Prakash Raj and writer Devadath Shaji have also raised concerns over certain aspects of the narrative. The mixed reactions underline the film’s polarising impact, even as it continues to dominate the box office.