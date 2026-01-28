Ranveer Singh’s 'Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge' to roll out three teasers in unique promo move: Report

The makers of Dhurandhar 2 — officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge — have unveiled a unique promotional strategy ahead of the film’s release.

Dhurandhar 2 gets 3 certified teasers, one rated U/A: Report According to reports, the Aditya Dhar-directed sequel has had three different teasers certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), including one rated U/A that is expected to be shown in cinema halls before the film’s release.

This is believed to be a first in Bollywood, with multiple teasers prepared and approved separately for different platforms.

Trade site Sacnilk and news outlets like India Today have noted that the first teaser — dubbed Teaser 1A — received a U/A 16+ rating and has a runtime of one minute, 9.6 seconds. This will reportedly be the version shown in theatres.

The other two teasers, called Teaser 2 and Teaser 2A, have runtimes of one minute 48 seconds and one minute 9.6 seconds respectively, and both have been given A ratings by the censor board.

Sources say the variety of certification is designed to let the filmmakers tailor where and how each teaser is released, whether on big screens or online platforms.

The first part of Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has been a massive success since its release in December 2025, grossing over ₹1,200 crore worldwide — a landmark achievement for a film released only in Hindi.

This milestone makes it one of the few Indian films to reach this level of box office success. With such momentum behind the franchise, expectations are high for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on 19 March 2026, where it is set to clash at the box office with Yash’s Toxic.

Trailer and Post-Production Update While the teasers are now reportedly certified, fans have been eagerly waiting for the official trailer. The film is officially in its post-production phase, with director Aditya Dhar actively shaping the final cut of the movie and its promotional material.

Dhar has responded to fan queries online, reassuring audiences that “the trailer will be dropping soon”, even though no exact release date has been formally announced. Insiders say that the director has been editing the trailer with a view to unveiling it before the film’s theatrical premiere, with some expecting a late-February release to pump up anticipation.

Work on Dhurandhar: The Revenge has largely been completed, with most filming wrapped and now the focus shifting to visual effects, sound design and scoring. According to reports, background music work and final edits are proceeding alongside teaser certification as both sound and visuals are treated as top priorities.

Where the story left off — and where it’s headed The first Dhurandhar ended with a gripping post-credits tease that set the stage for a continuation of the story. At its core, the original film follows Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari — an ndian undercover intelligence officer named Jaskirat— as he uncovers deep plots and deadly conspiracies.

A four-minute post-credits scene hinted at unfinished business and unresolved conflicts that would be explored further in the part two.

In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the narrative is expected to dive deeper into the web of betrayal and retribution that the first film began. One of the most talked-about elements of the upcoming sequel is the character played by Arjun Rampal, who will reportedly take on the role of the main antagonist.

Industry reporting says Rampal’s character, Major Iqbal, has had his arc fully developed and is central to the escalating conflict awaiting Hamza in the second part.

Dhurandhar 2 is not a sequel - How? Despite widespread use of the word “sequel,” Dhurandhar 2 functions more as a second half of a massive cinematic spectacle than as a standalone follow-up.

The first film’s post-credits scene teased the continuation, signalling that this story was always meant to unfold in two parts. Many Bollywood insiders and critics have described the first instalment as the setup, with the second part set to deliver the payoff — tying up loose threads and pushing the narrative to a dramatic conclusion.

This is an important distinction. A typical sequel often introduces a new adventure or story arc that can, in theory, stand on its own. In contrast, Dhurandhar 2 is structurally and narratively connected to the first film — designed to complete the story that began with Dhurandhar and provide closure to its characters and themes.

Actors from the first film, including Ranveer Singh and R. Madhavan, are expected to return, while Dhurandhar 2’s promo material hints at expanded roles for other cast members. Akshaye Khanna’s character is also believed to appear through flashbacks, adding further depth to the continuing saga.