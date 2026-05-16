'Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 trends at No. 1 in Pakistan, Netflix servers crashed,’ claims viral video | Watch

After a successful theatrical run, filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has now entered the OTT space and is already creating chatter beyond India’s borders. The action thriller, featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, premiered internationally on Netflix on May 14 and is reportedly receiving significant attention in Pakistan.

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A video shared by Pakistani content creator Maviya Umer Farooqui has gone viral on social media, where he claimed the film became so popular immediately after release that Netflix servers in Pakistan briefly struggled to handle the traffic surge. According to him, audiences in the country had been eagerly waiting for the film to drop at midnight.

Pakistani Creator Claims Huge Craze Around Film In the viral clip, the content creator described the excitement around the release and claimed viewers logged onto Netflix simultaneously to watch the film.

He said, “Pakistan mein aaj hi Dhurandhar release hui hai aur server crash ho gaya. Pakistanis wait hi kar rahe the ki kab raat ke 12 baje Netflix film daalein aur sab ek saath milke click karein. Iss tarah Dhurandhar ka shauk dekha gaya hai idhar. Ab sach ya jhooth kuch bhi dikhaya gaya ho, woh alag baat hai, lekin Pakistanis yeh dekhna chahte hain ki film bani kaise hai. Ranveer Singh ka character kaisa hai, yeh toh sabko pata hai. Lyari mein sach mein aisa hua tha ya nahi, woh baad ki baat hai."

The statement roughly translates to him saying that Pakistanis had been waiting for Netflix to release the film at midnight and everyone clicked on it together, leading to a massive craze around the movie. He added that regardless of whether the story reflects reality, audiences in Pakistan were curious to see how the film had been made and how Ranveer Singh portrayed his character.

The creator also referred to Lyari, a locality in Karachi that plays an important backdrop in the film’s story. He remarked that debates around whether the incidents shown in the movie actually happened could come later, but for now, viewers were keen to watch the film itself.

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Video Shows Buffering During Playback The content creator further attempted to demonstrate the alleged traffic spike by recording himself trying to play the movie on Netflix. In the video, the film repeatedly pauses and buffers while loading.

He claimed the interruptions were not due to poor internet connectivity and insisted that his Wi-Fi connection was functioning properly. The buffering clip quickly gained traction online, with several users discussing the film’s popularity across the border.

Later, Farooqui shared another Instagram video claiming that Dhurandhar: The Revenge had climbed to the number one trending spot on Netflix in Pakistan. While Netflix has not officially commented on the claims regarding server issues, the videos have added to the online conversation surrounding the film’s OTT release.

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About The Film And OTT Release Dhurandhar: The Revenge serves as the sequel to Dhurandhar, which released in theatres on December 5, 2025. The second instalment hit cinemas on March 19 this year and continued the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari.

The films follow the story of an undercover operative sent to Lyari in Pakistan to dismantle a terror network. To carry out the mission, he infiltrates a Baloch gang, marries the daughter of a local politician and gradually becomes part of the community.

Alongside Ranveer Singh, the films also feature Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor.

According to Sacnilk, the first film reportedly collected ₹1307 crore worldwide, while the sequel earned over ₹1363 crore globally. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, both films performed strongly at the box office and developed a substantial fan following.

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India OTT Release Date While the film released internationally on Netflix on May 14, Indian audiences will be able to stream Dhurandhar: The Revenge on JioHotstar from June 4, 2026.

The platform is also reportedly planning a special digital event ahead of the release. Reports suggest that Netflix received a “raw and uncut” version of the sequel for international streaming audiences, adding to the intrigue around the action thriller.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.