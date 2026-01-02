Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar becomes BookMyShow’s top Bollywood film, crosses 1.4 crore ticket sales

Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’, led by Ranveer Singh, has added another major achievement to its record-breaking theatrical run. The film has now emerged as the highest-selling Bollywood film on BookMyShow, overtaking several recent blockbusters to claim the top spot on the ticketing platform.

Dhurandhar is now BookMyShow's number 1 Bollywood film According to industry estimates, ‘Dhurandhar’ has sold around 1.4 crore tickets on BookMyShow, surpassing the previous record held by Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’.

The milestone comes alongside the film’s strong box office performance, with worldwide collections reported to have crossed ₹1100 crore, firmly establishing it as one of the most successful Hindi films in recent years.

BookMyShow confirmed the achievement in an official statement, underlining the scale of the film’s theatrical impact.

Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow, said, “Cementing its place as a historic theatrical milestone, Dhurandhar has surpassed an unprecedented 14 million tickets sold on BookMyShow, emerging as the highest-selling Hindi film on the platform As the industry builds towards a robust slate of marquee releases, these moments reaffirm the enduring relevance of theatrical releases and their ability to create shared cultural milestones that capture the nation’s imagination.”

The platform also noted that the film’s success was not limited to a single region. ‘Dhurandhar’ recorded strong and consistent demand across major markets including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Nagpur and Chandigarh, pointing to a nationwide appeal that sustained momentum well beyond its opening weeks.

Trade tracker Sacnilk reported that ‘Dhurandhar's BookMyShow ticket sales place it ahead of several landmark releases of the past year. 'Chhaava', which previously held the record, sold just over 1.25 crore tickets on the platform. Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ occupies the third position with 1.24 crore tickets, while ‘Stree 2’ remains the only other Hindi film to have crossed the one crore ticket mark on BookMyShow.

Despite its dominance among Hindi films, ‘Dhurandhar’ is still short of the all-time Indian record on the platform. That distinction continues to belong to ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, starring Allu Arjun, which sold 2 crore tickets on BookMyShow following its release in 2024.

‘Dhurandhar’ Day 29 box office Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, maintained its strong box office run on day 28, collecting ₹15.75 crore nett in India, as per data from tracking portal Sacnilk. With this, the film’s domestic nett total has climbed to ₹739 crore, underlining sustained audience interest nearly four weeks after its release.

On the international front, Dhurandhar has amassed a worldwide gross of ₹1,117.9 crore. The film is now only ₹52 crore away from overtaking Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which holds a lifetime global collection of ₹1,160 crore. The robust overseas numbers further cement Dhurandhar’s position among the highest-grossing Indian films globally.

In recent years, BookMyShow has accounted for nearly one-third of total ticket sales for major theatrical releases, particularly in tier-1 and tier-2 cities. The same trend is evident in the case of ‘Dhurandhar’.

Industry insiders estimate that the film has sold over 3.5 crore tickets across India to date, translating to domestic box office earnings of more than ₹886 crore. Of these, approximately 1.4 crore tickets were booked through BookMyShow, while over 2 crore tickets came via spot bookings and offline counters.