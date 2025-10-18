Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar brings Hanumankind to Bollywood, leaving fans gasping ‘Blockbuster’

When makers dropped the first look of Ranveer Singh's upcoming film, it was the title song of the film which captured the attention of everyone. The title track of Dhurandhar, Jogi introduced the star cast of the film. It marks singer-rapper Hanumankind's official Bollywood debut.

Hanumankind marks Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Recently, the full version of the title track, Jogi was released. Although it has been almost a day since the song dropped, netizens still can’t stop talking about it.

Titled Na De Dil Pardesi Nu (Jogi), the song is crooned by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, and Shashwat Sachdev. It is a modern take on Mohd. Sadiq and Ranjit Kaur's original song with the same name.

The new version is written by Babu Singh Maan, Hanumankind and Jasmine Sandlas.

The lyrical video featured actors Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan from the film.

Netizens react to Dhurandhar title track Jogi Reacting to the video, many on the internet declared Dhurandhar a blockbuster.

A user wrote in the comment section of YouTube, “Lyrics, editing, music, sound, song everything is just WOW (sic).” “Bollywood needs a Blockbuster. Dhurandhar should kill it, all the BAAPs are here to deliver,” added another.

Yet another said, “I started listening to the song without looking at the description and as soon as Hanumankind's turn came, I got goosebumps.”

One more commented, “This is gonna break records.”

Many also praised the editing of the song.

One of them said, “The EDITOR of this video needs a raise.” “Finally Bollywood getting good video song editors (sic),” added another.

Someone also wrote, “Great job Aditya Dhar on not revealing too much. Keep the trailer tight as well. Please don’t tell the entire plot and story through the trailer. We are already convinced to buy the ticket (sic).”

Dhurandhar is helmed by Uri: The Surgical Strike fame director Aditya Dhar, who has written, directed, and produced the project. It is presented by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Going by the first look video of the film, it is expected to feature violent scenes.

Reports claimed that the film is based on the life of Indian super spy and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. Doval is India’s legendary spy chief who is known for his covert operations and a major role in the 2016 surgical strikes.

On the other hand, R Madhavan is believed to play the role of a senior intelligence officer. However, the makers are yet to confirm these speculations.