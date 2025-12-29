Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar crosses ₹1,100 crore worldwide, overtakes Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar continues its commanding run at the box office, showing little sign of slowing down even in its fourth week in theatres. The film’s sustained performance across markets has reinforced its position as the biggest Hindi release of the year so far.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar put up a strong show on its fourth Sunday, earning ₹24.30 crore. This has taken the film’s India nett collection to ₹730.70 crore, highlighting its consistent draw across urban centres and mass circuits alike, according to figures reported by trade tracker Sacnilk. The film’s ability to hold firm beyond the initial weeks has stood out in an era where most big releases witness sharp weekday drops.

At the worldwide box office, Dhurandhar has crossed the ₹1,100 crore mark within just 24 days of release. With this milestone, the film has moved past Pathaan, which had concluded its lifetime global run at approximately ₹1,055 crore, as per trade estimates. The achievement further cements Dhurandhar’s status as one of the fastest Hindi films to breach the ₹1,000 crore-plus club.

The blockbuster is now eyeing another significant benchmark. Its Hindi version is steadily closing in on Pushpa 2, which has so far collected ₹812.14 crore in the language. Already crowned the highest-grossing film of 2025, Dhurandhar has comfortably outpaced other major releases this year, including Kantara: Chapter 1 and Chhaava, widening the gap with each passing week.

The film’s dominance has continued despite the arrival of fresh competition at the box office. Kartik Aaryan’s Christmas release Tu Mera Main Teri Main Tera Tu Meri reportedly earned around ₹5.25 crore on Sunday, taking its four-day total to ₹23.75 crore. While respectable for a mid-range release, the figures remain modest when set against Dhurandhar’s sustained momentum.

Trade observers note that what makes this run particularly notable is Ranveer Singh’s position in the current Hindi cinema landscape. Known for his versatility and performance-driven roles, the actor has now also demonstrated a level of box-office pull traditionally associated with legacy superstars. This convergence of critical credibility and mass appeal—often considered difficult to sustain simultaneously—has placed him in a rare bracket among contemporary actors.

Hindi cinema has witnessed several successful comebacks over the years, but only a few that meaningfully alter the industry’s hierarchy. The success of Dhurandhar appears to be one such moment. As the film continues to break records and edges closer to challenging Pushpa 2’s Hindi supremacy, trade analysts say it may signal a broader shift in audience preferences and star power.

