Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar shoot hit by health scare as 120 crew members hospitalised in Leh: Report

Reports have surfaced online claiming that the shoot of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Dhurandhar has been halted in Leh, Ladakh. Reportedly, over 100 crew members were rushed to a hospital due to a health scare.

According to ANI, they were suffering from food poisoning.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar crew members hospitalised in Leh It is believed that the incident took place on Sunday, August 17. Soon, about 120 crew members were rushed to the SNM Hospital in Leh district.

The hospital has shared an update about the film team's health condition.

The official confirmed that there were no casualties.

"Our doctors were called in for the emergency as the patient rush was very high. By the end of the day, we had about 120 admissions. The situation was handled well, and all of them have been treated," the medical superintendent at the SNM Hospital told ANI.

While most of the crew staff in the hospital are said to be in a stable condition and have been discharged, five are still under observation.

"Some came with severe dehydration, while others had pain in the abdomen, vomiting, acute gastroenteritis, and headache. We received much help from the district administration, and we managed to transfer a few patients to manage the treatment and for crowd management," she added.

The medical official shared that the patients were a part of the team that arrived for the shooting of a Bollywood film. But, the name of the film wasn't revealed.

"This happened on the film's sets. They apparently had the food arranged on the sets and developed diarrhoea and vomiting. Food samples have been sent for examination, and the final reports are pending," she said.

Reportedly, the team was filming Ranveer's upcoming film Dhurandhar.

Meanwhile, one of the crew members' family members revealed to ANI that his sister, along with his brother's children and sister-in-law, were present in Leh. "We received a lot of help at the hospital, and the doctors and nurses supported us throughout. There were more than 100 people over here," he said.

While the situation seems to be under control, the makers are yet to make an official statement about the incident.