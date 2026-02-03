Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge faces legal trouble over drone shoot in Mumbai

Just weeks ahead of its theatrical release, Dhurandhar The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has run into a legal complication that could momentarily slow down its promotional momentum. An FIR has been registered over the alleged unauthorised use of a drone during the film’s shoot in South Mumbai, raising questions around compliance with security protocols in sensitive zones.

According to a report by NDTV, the Mumbai Police have filed a case against the film’s location manager, identified as Rinku Rajpal Valmiki, for allegedly flying a drone without obtaining the mandatory permissions. The complaint was lodged at the MRA Marg Police Station on 1 February. Officials claim the aerial filming took place in the Fort area, which falls under a high-security zone and requires multiple clearances for drone operations.

The Fort precinct, known for its concentration of government offices and heritage buildings, is governed by strict surveillance norms. As per the report, the production had been shooting in the area for several days when the alleged violation was detected. The sequence in question was reportedly filmed on the third day of the schedule and featured Sanjay Dutt. The stretch had been visually redesigned to resemble an old, crowded alley in Pakistan, complete with detailed set dressing.

While the legal process is currently focused on the production’s logistical handling rather than the film’s cast, the incident has drawn attention online, particularly as anticipation for the sequel continues to build.

Adding to the buzz, Jio Studios and B62 Studios recently released a teaser for Dhurandhar The Revenge. However, instead of fuelling excitement, the teaser sparked mixed reactions from fans. Many viewers pointed out that the clip reused the post-credit scene from the first film and offered no fresh footage, leading to disappointment across social media platforms.

Released on 5 December, the original Dhurandhar emerged as a major box office success, reportedly earning over ₹1,300 crore worldwide. The film followed the story of an Indian intelligence operative infiltrating the Pakistani mafia to thwart future threats against India, a premise that struck a chord with audiences.

The sequel sees Ranveer Singh reprise his role as Hamza Ali Mazari, continuing his pursuit of revenge against Arjun Rampal’s character, Major Iqbal. With higher stakes and a more personal conflict, the second instalment aims to expand the franchise’s action-heavy universe.

Dhurandhar The Revenge is slated to release in cinemas on 19 March, setting the stage for a box office clash with Toxic, starring Yash. Whether the legal issue impacts the film’s rollout remains to be seen, but it has certainly added an unexpected twist to the countdown.