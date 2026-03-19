Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge replaces DDLJ morning show at Maratha Mandir after nearly 30 Years

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming action sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge is already generating significant buzz ahead of its theatrical release on 19 March. According to recent reports, the film is set to be screened at Mumbai’s iconic Maratha Mandir theatre, replacing the long-running morning show of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge — a slot the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol classic has occupied for nearly 30 years, the Times of India reported.

The development has caught the attention of Bollywood fans, as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (popularly known as DDLJ) has become synonymous with Maratha Mandir’s daily 11:30 am screening. Since its release in 1995, the romantic blockbuster starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol has continued to draw audiences to the theatre, making it one of the longest-running films in Indian cinema history, the report further read.

However, reports suggest that the highly anticipated sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge will temporarily take over this historic slot at the single-screen cinema.

Located in central Mumbai, Maratha Mandir has become a pilgrimage site of sorts for Bollywood fans over the decades, thanks largely to the uninterrupted screening of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The film’s daily show has been widely regarded as a symbol of the enduring popularity of the romantic drama.

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The decision to schedule Dhurandhar: The Revenge in that slot reportedly comes amid soaring anticipation around the film’s release. With strong advance interest and an extended runtime, theatres are said to be reshuffling their screening schedules to accommodate the action sequel.

Reports also indicate that several cinemas across India are planning unusual screening timings to meet demand. Some theatres have scheduled shows as early as 5:30 am, while others are planning late-night and even post-midnight screenings that could run as late as 3:15 am.

Such scheduling is relatively rare for Hindi films before release day and reflects the heightened excitement surrounding the sequel.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge reunites much of the cast from the first film, with Ranveer Singh reprising his role as Hamza, an Indian spy operating in Pakistan. The sequel also features a star-studded cast that includes R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Actor Akshaye Khanna, who played the antagonist Rehman Dakait in the first instalment, is also expected to make a cameo appearance in the sequel, according to reports.

The spy thriller franchise gained popularity for its mix of high-stakes espionage, action sequences and political intrigue, and the sequel is expected to build on that narrative with a larger scale and more elaborate storytelling.