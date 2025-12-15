Ranveer Singh’s old 8-hour shift remarks resurface amid Deepika Padukone row: ‘Karlo thodi zayda shooting’

An old interview clip of Ranveer Singh has resurfaced online, pulling him into the middle of Bollywood’s ongoing debate over work hours. The video, originally from 2022, has gone viral at a time when conversations around eight-hour shifts and set culture are in the spotlight. This renewed attention comes in the wake of Deepika Padukone’s reported decision to step away from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit after her request for an eight-hour workday was allegedly turned down.

The issue has divided the industry, with some backing her call for healthier schedules and others insisting that long hours are part of filmmaking.

As the discussion picked up pace, social media users began circulating Ranveer’s old remarks, reading them through the lens of the current controversy.

Ranveer says ‘Karlo thodi si zyada shooting’ In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer spoke candidly about complaints he had faced for working beyond scheduled hours. “A lot of times people complain… other artists and their management complain ki ‘Yaar tu sabko bigaad raha hai.’ Sab log bolte hain ‘8 ghanta ki shift mein tu 10-12 ghanta kabhi shooting karta hai. Fir hum log ko bhi karna padta hai,’” he said.

He followed that up with a personal explanation for his approach. “But ab 8 ghanta mein woh cheez jo hum chahte hain, woh nahi bani toh theek hai na. Aap karlo thodi si zyada shooting. I’m not that kind of partner who sees it as a transaction,” Ranveer added.

At the time, the comments were largely seen as an actor talking about creative commitment. In 2025, they are being read very differently.

Deepika’s stance and the wider fallout The eight-hour shift debate gained traction earlier this year after Deepika, who became a mother in 2024, stepped away from two high-profile projects - Spirit and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. She cited health and work-life balance as key reasons behind her decision.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Deepika addressed the culture of long working days head-on. “We have normalised overworking to the point where exhaustion is seen as dedication. But the human body and mind are not designed for that. Eight hours of work a day is enough for a human being,” she said.

Online reactions have been mixed. Some users pointed to the contrast between the couple’s statements, while others argued that both views can coexist. Ranveer’s remarks, they noted, were made in the context of creative goals, not labour expectations.

Parenthood and changing priorities for Ranveer-Deepika Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who married in 2018, welcomed their daughter Dua Padukone Singh last year. Since then, both have spoken openly about recalibrating their priorities.

Deepika has discussed motherhood and mental health more candidly, while Ranveer appears to be spacing out his projects. On the work front, he is currently enjoying the success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. Deepika is gearing up for her next release, King, opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

