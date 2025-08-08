Ranveer Singh’s YRF exit ‘didn’t hurt,' says Casting Director Shanoo Sharma: 'Production house okay with him leaving'

Yash Raj Films' (YRF) Casting Director Shanoo Sharma has spoken about her “best-friend” Ranveer Singh's exit from the production house in 2022, stating it “didn't hurt” as there was a reason he parted ways and the production was fine with his decision.

“It didn’t hurt that he left. He’s going ahead with his life, I wish him all the best. There’s a reason why he must be going, there’s a reason why the production house is okay with him going,” The Hollywood Reporter India quoted Sharma as saying.

She added that in the nature of the industry, things evolve, some partnerships work for a time and then fade away, mentioning, “I feel things work, and then they fade, and then they start to work again, and the cycle goes on. He’s my best friend as well, so there’s nothing difficult on that front.”

Discovered by Sharma and launched by Yash Raj Films' Aditya Chopra, Ranveer Singh made his acting debut with the 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat. Over the next decade, he became one of the banner’s most successful stars.

However, after 12 years, the Padmaavat actor eventually ended his association with the production house. Singh had become a part of Collective Artists Network, the same agency that oversees Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer Singh's YRF films and next release Ranveer Singh, 40, has collaborated with Yash Raj Films on multiple projects, including Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Befikre, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. His most recent appearance was an extended cameo in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

He is now gearing up for his next film, Dhurandhar, a spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, scheduled to release on December 5, 2025.