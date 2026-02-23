Ranveer Singh seeks Karnataka HC relief in ‘Kantara’ daiva mimicry case

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has approached the Karnataka High Court seeking to quash a criminal case registered against him over allegations that he mocked a sacred ritual while mimicking a character from the film Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1.

Actor Ranveer Singh moves high court to scrap FIR over ‘Kantara’ mimicry The legal move marks the latest development in a controversy that has drawn attention to the intersection of cinema, cultural sensitivity and freedom of expression.

The petition was filed in Bengaluru after an FIR was registered earlier this year at the High Grounds Police Station. The complaint alleged that Singh’s gestures and remarks during a public event insulted religious sentiments associated with the Chavundi Daiva tradition of coastal Karnataka.

The case has been booked under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections linked to promoting enmity and hurting religious feelings.

According to reports, the alleged incident took place during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in November 2025. During an on-stage appearance, Singh performed a brief imitation inspired by the Daiva portrayal popularised in the Kantara franchise. A Bengaluru-based advocate later filed a complaint claiming the act demeaned a sacred ritual practised in the region.

In his petition before the High Court, Singh’s legal team argued that the performance was intended as appreciation rather than ridicule. The actor’s counsel maintained that his actions were part of “sincere praise” for filmmaker and actor Rishab Shetty’s work and had been wrongly interpreted as offensive.

The court, however, declined to grant an urgent hearing sought by the actor’s lawyers. Justice M. Nagaprasanna reportedly questioned the need for expedited treatment, observing that celebrities could not expect preferential consideration. The matter is now scheduled to be heard as per the court’s regular listing procedures.

The controversy traces back to the immense cultural significance of the Daiva or Bhoota Kola traditions depicted in Kantara, a film series rooted in the folklore and spiritual practices of coastal Karnataka. The franchise, particularly its prequel released in 2025, explores themes of ancestral belief systems and local deities, earning both critical acclaim and strong box-office success while also bringing regional traditions into mainstream national discourse.

Following backlash online and criticism from sections of the public, Singh had earlier issued an apology, stating that he held deep respect for all cultures and had no intention of causing offence. Despite the apology, legal proceedings continued, reflecting the sensitivity surrounding representations of religious and indigenous practices in popular culture.