Ranveer Singh, Sreeleela, Bobby Deol turn agents in Jawan-style ad by Atlee, netizens say: ‘Chutney k liye itna kharcha’

Ranveer Singh, Sreeleela and Bobby Deol united for a new ad video of Chings Secret. It is directed by Atlee of Jawan fame.

Sneha Biswas
Updated18 Oct 2025, 12:27 PM IST
Ranveer Singh, Sreeleela and Bobby Deol in a new ad.
Ranveer Singh, Sreeleela and Bobby Deol in a new ad.(Instagram/ @Ranveer Singh)

On Saturday, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is the long-standing brand ambassador for Ching's Secret, dropped a new ad. This time, he was joined by actors Bobby Deol and Sreeleela as well. All of them turned into agents in a movie-like ad for the brand.

What makes it even more special is that the ad is directed by none other than Jawan fame, Atlee.

While many praised the creative promotion, some also confused it with a film trailer.

EntertainmentBollywood NewsBollywood Films
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentRanveer Singh, Sreeleela, Bobby Deol turn agents in Jawan-style ad by Atlee, netizens say: ‘Chutney k liye itna kharcha’
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.