Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar based on Major Mohit Sharma? Director reacts ahead of release

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all set to return to the big screen with his upcoming film, Dhurandhar. Helmed by the Uri: The Surgical Strike fame director Aditya Dhar, details about the film's lead character (played by Singh) have been kept under wraps. Amid this, Dhar opened up about whether his film is based on the life of the Indian Army officer Major Mohit Sharma.

Aditya Dhar took to social media and issued a clarification amid speculations around his film being linked to the Major after comparisons were drawn by Sharma's family.

Aditya Dhar on Dhurandhar rumours The rumours began when Madhur Sharma, brother of the late Major Mohit Sharma, reacted to a viral post on X, formerly Twitter. The post implied that Dhurandhar might be based on the Major's life.

Reacting to the claim, Aditya Dhar wrote in reply, "Our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. This is an official clarification."

The director said that any future attempt to make a film based on the life of the Major will be done with consent and consultation with the family.

"I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family, and in a way that truly honors his sacrifice for the nation and the legacy it has left for all of us. Jai Hind," he added.

Who is Major Mohit Sharma Major Mohit Sharma was an officer of the Indian Army’s elite 1st Para (Special Forces) unit. He was honoured posthumously with the Ashoka Chakra, the nation’s highest award for bravery during peacetime.

On 21 March 2009, he led a daring operation against heavily armed terrorists in the Hafruda forest located in the Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir. During an intense gun battle, he eliminated four terrorists and successfully saved two fellow soldiers, despite suffering several gunshot injuries.

About Dhurandhar: Release date, cast, trailer Meanwhile, Dhurandhar is set to release on 5 December.

Besides Ranveer Singh, the film also stars an ensemble, including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi are also a part of the film in supporting roles.

The film is said to be inspired by real-life incidents.

The trailer of Dhurandhar was unveiled last week.