Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge ropes in Doja Cat? Here's what we know about her song in teaser

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 promises to be bigger and better. The much-awaited sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, grabbed everyone's attention when makers dropped the first teaser. Although many were disappointed with the teaser for offering old scenes from Dhurandhar Part 1, many also noticed that the song used in the teaser sounds very similar to a track by Grammy winner Doja Cat.

Doja Cat song in Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser? Doja Cat is indeed the singer whose song has been used in the teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The track titled AAAHH MEN! was among the few additions to the teaser. It serves as the background music for the action-packed teaser, starring Singh.

Makers confirmed Doja Cat's song in the teaser. The name of the song was mentioned in the official description of the teaser clip on YouTube. It read, "AAAHH MEN! by Doja Cat Copyright in the Literary and Musical Works - Universal Music Publishing Private Limited on behalf of Universal Music Corp. / Isimo Compositions / USI B Music Publishing. Co-written by Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini and published by Turnkey Music & Publishing Pvt. Ltd. on behalf of Kobalt Music. Music and Sync Licensing: Girish "Bobby" Talwar."

Check out Doja Cat's song:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser The teaser featured a montage of action sequences from Dhurandhar (part 1), where Ranveer Singh is seen as Hamza, with flashbacks to his younger self, Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Watch teaser:

Previously, the teaser for Dhurandhar (part 1) had used the track Na De Dil Pardesi Nu (Jogi), featuring Hanumankind and Jasmine Sandlas,. It was a remake of the 1995 Punjabi-language song Na Dil De Pardesi Nu by Muhammad Sadiq and Ranjit Kaur, composed by Charanjit Ahuja and written by Babu Singh Maan.

Also Read | Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas reveals bipolar disorder, credits Deepika

Hit songs of Dhurandhar The most viral song of the 2025 film was FA9LA by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi. Played during an entry sequence of Akshaye Khanna's character, where he breaks into an impromptu dance in Balochistan, the song found love in India despite its Arabic lyrics. Other popular songs from the film included Ishq Jalakar - Karvaan, Gehra Hua and Shararat, among others.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller. Released on December 5, the film ruled the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of Bollywood in all time. The film raked in more than ₹1300 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar storyline Starring Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, the film follows a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation by an undercover agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan to dismantle the terror network against India.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge faces legal trouble over drone shoot

The plot draws loose inspiration from real-life geopolitical events and conflicts, including the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and developments linked to Pakistan's Operation Lyari.