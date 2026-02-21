Ranveer Singh threat case: Look Out Circular issued against Lawrence Bishnoi gang member for threatening actor

Ranveer Singh threat case: Mumbai Crime Branch has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Harichandra alias Harry Boxer for threatening Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Recently, Singh received a threat for the second time this week. Previously, an extortion threat via a WhatsApp voice note was sent to Singh's manager, demanding a ransom of ₹20 crore.

Police issue Look Out Circular in Ranveer Singh threat case On Saturday, officials probing the matter told news agency ANI that the threatening voice note received by Singh was sent to Punjab and Haryana for verification.

The sender of the voice note identified himself as Harry Boxer and demanded a ransom of ₹20 crore, added Mumbai Police.

“The Mumbai Crime Branch has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Harichandra alias Harry Boxer for threatening Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Police had sent the threatening voice note received by Ranveer Singh's manager to Punjab and Haryana for verification. The sender of the voice note identified himself as Harry Boxer and demanded a ransom of ₹20 crore: Mumbai Police,” posted ANI on X, formerly Twitter.