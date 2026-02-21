Subscribe

Ranveer Singh threat case: Look Out Circular issued against Lawrence Bishnoi gang member for threatening actor

Ranveer Singh threat case: Ranveer Singh received multiple threats. Reportedly, one of the threats claimed that the Bishnoi gang will deal with Singh in such a way that his ‘next seven generations will remember it.’ Although the actor didn't file any complaint, police enhanced his security.

Sneha Biswas
Published21 Feb 2026, 09:39 AM IST
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh at the 56th International Film Festival of India in Goa.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh at the 56th International Film Festival of India in Goa.(PTI)
Ranveer Singh threat case: Mumbai Crime Branch has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Harichandra alias Harry Boxer for threatening Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Recently, Singh received a threat for the second time this week. Previously, an extortion threat via a WhatsApp voice note was sent to Singh's manager, demanding a ransom of 20 crore.

Police issue Look Out Circular in Ranveer Singh threat case

On Saturday, officials probing the matter told news agency ANI that the threatening voice note received by Singh was sent to Punjab and Haryana for verification.

The sender of the voice note identified himself as Harry Boxer and demanded a ransom of 20 crore, added Mumbai Police.

“The Mumbai Crime Branch has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Harichandra alias Harry Boxer for threatening Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Police had sent the threatening voice note received by Ranveer Singh's manager to Punjab and Haryana for verification. The sender of the voice note identified himself as Harry Boxer and demanded a ransom of 20 crore: Mumbai Police,” posted ANI on X, formerly Twitter.

(this is a developing story)

