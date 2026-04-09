Ranveer Singh turns heads in metallic trousers at Anant Ambani's birthday celebrations; SRK's sweet gesture goes viral

After a stellar performance in Dhurandhar 2, actor Ranveer Singh has got everyone talking again. This time, for his unique outfit that he sported for Anant Ambani's birthday celebrations in Jamnagar on Thursday.
Ranveer was seen in a black T-shirt paired with a structured jacket, but it was his shimmering metallic trousers that grabbed all the attention under the stage lights. Elevating his signature touch, Ranveer Singh completed the look with a bold silver chain and a Prada bucket hat.
One of the clips on social media also captured Shahrukh Khan's affectionate gesture for the Dhurandhar 2 star.
On Wednesday, Singh had a simple and understated look where he opted for an oversized white shirt with loose black pants – as he arrived in Jamnagar. He greeted people present at the airport before heading out amid tight security arrangements.
Anant Ambani is set to celebrate his 31st birthday on Friday, 10 April, and the festivities have already begun in Jamnagar.
Several Bollywood stars—including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh and Shehnaaz Gill—have arrived to join the Ambani family for the celebrations, mentioned a report by The Indian Express.
Ranveer Singh also posed for a photo with singer Harshdeep Kaur – which has created a massive buzz among netizens, ever since she posted the photo on her Instagram account.
“Every time I meet this man, he exudes the same love and energy. His aura, his warmth, his hug..makes you feel so special. An Absolute Gem! Love you @ranveersingh 🫶🏼 More power to you 🙌🏼" Harshdeep captioned her photo with Ranveer Singh.
Kaur's post was flooded with comments from netizens – either showering praise for Singh's performance in Dhurandhar, or simply their admiration for the Bollywood actor and Harshdeep.
“Love this guy..what an energy…” posted one user.
“Beautiful!” wrote another, with red heart emojis.
“Love Dhurandhar with warmest and purest heart,” commented a third person.