Ranveer Singh under fire for ‘mocking’ Kantara daiva scene in front of Rishab Shetty, netizens call it disgusting

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is trending on social media for all the wrong reasons. Ahead of his upcoming film, Dhurandhar release, he attended the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India in Goa. While he grabbed everyone's attention with his tribute to Thalaivar Rajinikanth for his contributions towards cinema in the last 50 years, he also left many angry on the internet with his reaction towards Kantara.

The event was also attended by Kantara director-actor Rishab Shetty.

Did Ranveer Singh mock Kantara and its daiva scene? Seeing Shetty among the audience, Ranveer Singh expressed his admiration for the film. Talking about Shetty's performance in the latest, Kantara Chapter 1, the Bollywood actor called Guliga daiva’s sister Chavudi a “female ghost”. Added to this, he also went on to do an impression of the same. With a cross-eyed, tongue-outstretched expression, he did a version of his ‘primordial scream’ in front of Shetty.

His impression left Shetty in splits.

Ranveer Singh also jokingly pointed at Shetty from stage and said, “Anybody here want to see me in Kantara 3? Tell this guy.”

Netizens react to Ranveer Singh's video from IFFI The video of the segment has now gone viral on the internet.

On X, a user wrote, “Ranveer's reaction to the Kantara scene really felt unnecessary and disrespectful.”

Another added, “Ranveer Singh literally mocking Daiva Chavundi possession in Kantara. How low these movie stars can go for fame, money with zero respect for sacred Tulunad Daivaradhane beliefs. Shame. Rishabh is enjoying that mimic? (sic)”

One more posted, “Ranveer should have just kept his mouth shut and not have said anything about Kantara now people are mocking him for that uhhh he is costing the movie what it deserves.”

Yet another slammed the actor and said, “I hope being an ardent devotee of Daivas, @shetty_rishab called out that clown @RanveerOfficial to not enact Daiva like that. That too in a comic way. No, neither we want Ranveer nor we want another Kantara. Enough is enough (sic).”

Someone else also said, “It's his duty to mock everything in a show like this!!! Cringe as always.”