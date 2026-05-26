Ranveer Singh visits Chamundeshwari Temple a day after film body ban, seen seated on temple floor - Video

Ranveer Singh visited the Chamundeshwari Temple on Tuesday morning, a day after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against him following his exit from Don 3. Reports claimed the development caused losses of nearly ₹45 crore to filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.

The Dhurandhar actor was welcomed with a garland in the temple and later posed for a photograph with a priest. He was also seen sitting on the floor with folded hands.

Karnataka High Court directive The actor’s temple visit came after directions from the Karnataka High Court in connection with the Kantara mimicry controversy. Ranveer Singh had submitted a revised affidavit in April and offered an unconditional apology in the matter.

The court observed that the case was likely to be disposed of and instructed the actor to offer prayers at the Chamundeshwari Temple within four weeks.

Ranveer Singh later complied with the directive by visiting the temple and offering special prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari. The visit was reportedly kept low-key. The actor was seen arriving at Mumbai airport early on Tuesday morning, wearing a mask and later entered the garbhagudi of the temple for prayers.

Controversy over Kantara performance The controversy began after Ranveer Singh recreated a Daiva scene from Kantara during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India on November 30, 2025. The original sequence featured the film’s director and lead actor Rishab Shetty.

A video of the performance went viral on social media, drawing criticism from sections of the Kannadiga community, who accused the actor of mocking a sacred cultural tradition.

Ranveer Singh’s apology Following the backlash, Ranveer Singh addressed the controversy through an Instagram post and apologised for his actions.

"My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it takes to perform that particular scene the way he did, for which he has my utmost admiration.

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"I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition, and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise," the actor wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Rishab Shetty reacts Rishab Shetty also indirectly reacted to the controversy during a public event.

"That makes me uncomfortable. While much of the film is cinema and performance, the Daiva element is sensitive and sacred. Wherever I go, I request people not to perform it on stage or mock it. It is emotionally deeply connected to us," he said.

FIR and court relief In February, Ranveer Singh approached the Karnataka High Court seeking relief after an FIR was filed against him for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Kannadiga community through mimicry.