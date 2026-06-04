'Ranveer Singh wants to play me': Lalit Modi reveals biopic based on his life is underway

Former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi has disclosed that a biographical film based on his life is currently under development, revealing that Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh had once approached him with an interest in portraying his character on screen.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Modi said the project is presently in the scripting stage and that extensive research and interviews are underway to chronicle his journey, which spans business, cricket administration and controversy.

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The former IPL chief also spoke about an interaction he had with Ranveer Singh in London a few years ago, claiming that the actor was keen to play him in the proposed film.

Biopic Currently Being Scripted Confirming that work on the project has already begun, Lalit Modi said a dedicated team is developing the screenplay.

"There is (biopic is in works). It's all being scripted right now. I've already sat hundreds of interviews...I have a whole team under Sneha Rajani, who used to run Sony...But they're just scripting the story now," he said.

While the film remains in the early stages of development, Modi indicated that significant groundwork has already been completed through interviews and research sessions designed to document different phases of his life and career.

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Ranveer Singh Expressed Interest In Playing Lalit Modi When asked who he would like to see portray him in the biopic, Modi said Ranveer Singh had personally expressed interest in the role during a meeting in London.

According to Modi, the actor reached out to him despite the two not having met before.

"Ranveer wants to play me. He came and saw me. I would like him to play. But if he has the time, now he's become so big. I didn't know Ranveer. I knew Deepika very well. I never met Ranveer. One day, I get a call saying Ranveer wants to see you. And he comes to London to see me a few years ago, two years ago."

Modi said he remains uncertain whether the actor is still interested in the project, but recalled that Singh was enthusiastic about the idea when they met.

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"He (Ranveer) said in his life, if there was one role he wanted to play, it would be Lalit Modi as commissioner. It wasn't me asking him. I think he's great. Without doubt, he's amazing. And what he has done with Dhurandhar is amazing. Whether he still wants to play me or not, but two years ago, we sat here, right in this house, right here, and we talked about him playing..But we are now scripting it. It's a lot of work," he added.

Lalit Modi Makes Claims About Dawood Ibrahim Apart from discussing the biopic, Modi made a series of sensational claims regarding alleged threats from fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.

For the first time, he said that alleged intimidation linked to the underworld was among the primary reasons he decided to step away from cricket administration permanently.

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Recalling an incident that he claimed took place in 2012, Modi described being summoned to a late-night meeting by a London-based fixer. According to him, the meeting was held at the residence of an intermediary known as "Baba".

Modi alleged that during the meeting, he was pressured to facilitate an IPL franchise for individuals connected to Dawood Ibrahim's syndicate.

"I have not told this story to anybody... I'm called at 3.30 in the morning... He (fixer) says, 'You have to come and meet this guy, Baba. And you have to come now.' I thought maybe it's something important. So I go to Baba's house. There, he (Baba) says, 'You have left India, we need an IPL team.' I said I am not even in India. Why do you need an IPL team? Whoever wants to go and buy from someone can go buy it. Moreover, I'm not even going back to India; there is a Dawood problem there. To which he said, 'I will fix it in a minute,'" Modi recounted.

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Also Read | Lalit Modi challenges IPL players to do Diego Maradona impression; Check details

Alleged Speakerphone Call With Dawood Ibrahim Modi further alleged that the intermediary then placed a call to Dawood Ibrahim using a satellite phone and attempted to make him speak directly with the fugitive gangster.

"He goes on his terrace. He takes out his satellite phone and calls Dawood on the phone. Baba says, 'Dawood bhai, Lalit bhai aaya hai. Baat karo.' (Dawood Bhai, Lalit bhai has come. Talk to him.) I said I'm not talking. So he put the call on speaker. I again said, I'm not talking. And he (Dawood) simply says, 'You are his friend, forget everything, it is all over,'" Modi disclosed.

The former cricket administrator claimed that his refusal to cooperate led to a prolonged period of pressure and retaliation, eventually requiring intervention from law enforcement agencies in multiple countries.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.