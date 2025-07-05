Ranveer Singh wipes Instagram, posts cryptic story before 40th birthday; fans react: 'I’m so excited'

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has left fans and the film industry buzzing with speculation after removing all content from his Instagram account just hours before his 40th birthday.

The unexpected digital purge has fuelled a flurry of theories, especially with Singh hinting at a major reveal tied to his upcoming film, ‘Dhurandhar’.

Adding to the mystery, Singh posted a cryptic Instagram Story featuring the time “12:12” and a crossed-swords emoji. The minimalist post, void of any further context, has set social media abuzz.

Ranveer Singh posted this cryptic post on Instagram.

Many believe it points to a carefully planned announcement, possibly marking a new phase in both his personal life and career.

Ranveer also deleted all his posts on Instagram.

Sources close to India Today report that the move is part of a larger strategy leading up to a significant announcement, expected to be made on his birthday. While details remain under wraps, it is believed the reveal may be connected to ‘Dhurandhar’, the high-profile film directed by Aditya Dhar.

The movie has already generated considerable anticipation, not only because of its gripping theme but also due to the intense physical and emotional transformation Singh is said to be undergoing for his role. Leaked set images and behind-the-scenes footage have only heightened curiosity.

More about ‘Dhurandhar’ Joining Singh in ‘Dhurandhar’ are veterans Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Yami Gautam. The ensemble cast promises a compelling mix of action, drama, and suspense.