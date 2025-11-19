Ranveer Singh worked ‘18 hours a day’, says Aditya Dhar — internet reads it as ‘jibe at Deepika’

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar is basking in the strong response to the trailer of his upcoming spy actioner Dhurandhar. At the Mumbai launch on Tuesday, Dhar spoke at length about the team’s commitment — noting that several cast and crew members, including lead star Ranveer Singh, worked 16–18 hour days without a single complaint.

While intended as praise, the remark has reopened conversations about work culture in Bollywood, with many social media users calling the long hours “exploitative” and “nothing to boast about”.

The trailer was unveiled at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) with Ranveer and the ensemble cast in attendance. Reflecting on the film’s journey, Dhar said it brought together people eager to prove themselves after a five-year gap in his own filmmaking slate. “Every actor and every HoD gave their heart and soul. Everyone worked nonstop for one-and-a-half years,” he said.

However, online reactions quickly shifted focus. Several users questioned the tone of Dhar’s praise, especially given Deepika Padukone’s recent push for structured and shorter work shifts in the industry. Some wondered whether the filmmaker’s comments were a veiled reference to the actor — with remarks such as, “Is this aimed at Deepika talking about erratic schedules?” and “Sounds like a dig at her.”

Deepika had earlier stepped away from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and Nag Ashwin’s Kalki sequel after her request for an 8-hour workday, as a new mother, wasn’t accommodated.