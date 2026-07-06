Ranveer Singh's 41st birthday: Luxury homes, high-end cars and a reported ₹400-crore net worth

Ranveer Singh made his Bollywood debut with Band Baaja Baaraat and has since starred in several commercially successful films, including Padmaavat, Simmba and Gully Boy. His performances and box-office success have established him as one of the industry's leading actors.

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As he celebrates his birthday on July 6, Ranveer Singh's reported net worth is estimated at around ₹400 crore (approximately USD 50 million), Bollywood Bubble reported.

Earnings From Films And Brand Deals Apart from acting, Ranveer Singh is among Bollywood's most sought-after faces for brand endorsements. He reportedly charges between ₹30 crore and ₹50 crore per film and has collaborated with brands across sectors such as banking, food and beverages, smartphones, fashion, automobiles and consumer electronics.

His reported endorsement portfolio includes brands such as Xiaomi, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zomato, PepsiCo, JBL, Fastrack and Hummer.

Investments Beyond Acting Ranveer Singh has also diversified his income through investments. He reportedly holds equity stakes in SUGAR Cosmetics and the health startup SuperYou. He has also invested in ventures such as Bold Care and Elite Mindset.

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Luxury Homes And Car Collection The actor owns several premium assets, including a reported ₹119-crore quadruplex in Bandra and a ₹40-crore apartment in Worli.

Also Read | Suniel Shetty defends Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 fallout

His luxury car collection, reportedly valued at around ₹31 crore, includes models such as the Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 and Aston Martin.

Strong Social Media Presence Ranveer Singh also enjoys a significant following on social media, with more than 47 million followers on Instagram, 15 million on Facebook and 14 million on X.

His digital reach, coupled with his film career and endorsement deals, has made him one of Bollywood's most recognisable celebrities.

As Ranveer Singh celebrates his birthday, his journey from a debutant actor to one of Hindi cinema's biggest stars continues to be reflected in his successful film career, expanding investment portfolio and luxury lifestyle.

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Birthday Wishes Pour In Ranveer Singh's birthday was marked by warm wishes from colleagues in the film industry, including his Dhurandhar co-star Arjun Rampal and the film's director, Aditya Dhar.

Arjun Rampal shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes videos and candid moments from the sets of Dhurandhar on Instagram, celebrating both their on-screen collaboration and off-screen camaraderie.

Sharing the post, Rampal wrote, “Happy Happy birthday Sher e, to more fabulous memories, performances, successes, love, ice baths, laughs, celebrations. Have a fabulous year ahead @ranveersingh big love and a huge hug. #happybirthdayranveersingh.”

In Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, Arjun Rampal plays Major Iqbal, a fictional Pakistani ISI mastermind linked to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, while Ranveer Singh stars as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who infiltrates Pakistan's Lyari under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari.

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Director Aditya Dhar also penned a heartfelt birthday note for the actor, describing their collaboration on Dhurandhar as a memorable personal and creative journey.

Sharing his message on Instagram, Dhar wrote, "Some films stay with you forever. Dhurandhar will always be one of those films for me. I've always known you're an extraordinary actor. But this journey made me fall in love with the artist you are and even more with the human being behind the artist."

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