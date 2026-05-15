Streaming platforms continue to make substantial investments to acquire the digital rights for prominent theatrical releases amid intense market competition.

The most recent addition to this trend is Aditya Dhar's highly anticipated film, Dhurandhar 2, featuring Ranveer Singh. The production has reportedly finalised its digital rights sale for a staggering amount, ranking it among the most significant OTT acquisitions to date.

According to News18, JioHotstar has acquired the digital rights of Dhurandhar 2 for a whopping ₹150 crore. This makes Ranveer Singh's movie among the biggest OTT deals in recent years.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the digital rights deal for Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2? ⌵ JioHotstar has acquired the digital rights for Dhurandhar 2 for ₹150 crore, making it one of the most significant OTT acquisitions in recent years. 2 Where can international audiences stream Dhurandhar 2? ⌵ International audiences can stream the uncut and raw version of Dhurandhar 2 on Netflix starting May 15, often under the title Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Raw & Undekha). 3 When will Dhurandhar 2 be available to stream in India? ⌵ Dhurandhar 2 is expected to stream domestically on JioHotstar in India, but the official streaming date has not yet been announced. 4 What makes the OTT version of Dhurandhar 2 different from the theatrical release? ⌵ The OTT version of Dhurandhar 2 is reportedly a 'Raw & Uncut' edition, featuring extended scenes, uncensored material, and restored dialogues that were not shown in cinemas. 5 How does Dhurandhar 2's OTT deal compare to its predecessor? ⌵ Dhurandhar 2's digital rights sale of ₹150 crore represents a significant jump from the first part, whose streaming rights were acquired by Netflix for ₹85 crore.

Dhurandhar The Revenge's OTT deal has gained a significant jump from the first part, whose streaming rights Netflix picked up for ₹85 crore.

Take a look at the top-most expensive OTT deals in India:

Kalki 2898 AD Kalki 2898 AD, the sci-fi blockbuster starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, continues to hold its place as one of Indian cinema's most massive OTT acquisitions.

Capitalising on its nationwide box office success, the film's digital rights were split in a historic deal: Netflix secured the Hindi version for ₹175 crore, while Amazon Prime Video shelled out ₹200 crore for the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam rights.

RRR RRR didn't just dominate the box office—SS Rajamouli’s monumental hit also set the streaming and television world on fire.

Headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film made major waves when the Zee group scooped up its digital and satellite rights for an eye-watering ₹325 crore, cementing a record-breaking deal for its era.

KGF Chapter 2 KGF Chapter 2 didn't just smash box office records back in 2022—it completely took over the digital space, too!

Headlined by Yash, the cinematic juggernaut claimed a top spot among historic streaming deals when Amazon Prime Video swooped in and acquired its rights for an impressive ₹320 crore.

Other biggest OTT deals: Pushpa 2: The Rule – ₹ 275 crore

275 crore Adipurush – ₹ 200 crore

200 crore Salaar Part 1 – ₹ 160 crore

160 crore Devara Part 1 – ₹ 150 crore

150 crore Dhurandhar 2 – ₹ 150 crore

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release date The uncut and raw version of Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, will begin streaming on Netflix from May 15 for fans outside India.

Viewers in India will reportedly not find the film on Netflix. Instead, the movie is expected to stream domestically on JioHotstar. As of now, the India streaming date on JioHotstar has not been officially announced.