Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar becomes most-watched Indian film with 220 lakh views on Netflix

Dhurandhar 2 is release just a few days away but the craze around its first part has not died down yet. As cinephiles mark their calendar for ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ premiere many are glued onto the digital screens to absorb and embrace Part 1 of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster.

Aditya Dhar helmed film Dhurandhar which made its OTT debut on Netflix on 30 January, crossed 220 lakh views in 31 days, according to Sacnilk report. The report further mentions that Dhurandhar is the most-watched Indian film on the streaming giant since last year. The acclaimed and celebrated film has become the most-watched Indian title this year across all digital platforms.

For the past 5 weeks, before 3 March 2026, Aditya Dhar directorial movie managed to retain a spot in top ten list of Hindi movies.

In non-English movie category, Dhurandhar is positioned at 9th spot worldwide on Netflix during the week of 23 February- 1 March. The spy saga scored 13 lakh views in its 5th weekend as it recorded 45 lakh hours viewed. In this week, the first part of the spy action thriller became the second most-watched Indian film on Netflix after Karan Johar's psychological thriller Accused.

It continues the winning momentum on the streaming giant as it occupies a spot in the list of top 10 movies in 11 countries this week. Besides India, it is most watched movie in Bangladesh, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, United Arab, Emirates, Mauritius and Nigeria.

Ranveer Singh's movie broke box office records during its box office run as it became the highest-grossing Hindi film in India, the highest-grossing A-rated Indian film and second highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide.

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, Ranveer Singh starrer did a business of ₹1305.35 crore globally. It grosses ₹299.5 crore from the overseas market and ₹1005.85 in India during its 77-day run. Its ensemble cast features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor alongside lead actor Ranveer Singh.

Released on 5 December 2025, it was reportedly made on a budget of ₹250–475 crore by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the production banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The stage is set amid rising expectations from Dhurandhar 2 scheduled for 19 March release.

