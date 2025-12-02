Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar unrelated to Major Mohit Sharma, rules CBFC amid controversy

According to the latest update, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has found no link between Dhurandhar and late Major Mohit Sharma. The film helmed by Aditya Dhar, landed in controversy when the parents of Ashoka Chakra awardee Late Major Mohit Sharma moved Delhi High Court against the film release.

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead.

The High Court directed CBFC to consider the objections raised by Sharma's family.

CBFC finds no link between Dhurandhar and Major Mohit Sharma On Tuesday, news agency ANI confirmed that the Board has dismissed the family's objections over the film. It confirmed that Dhurandhar has no resemblance to the life, service, or experiences of Major Sharma.

The Board officials reexamined the query of the High Court, evaluating if the film, in any manner, directly or indirectly depicts, resembles or derives from Sharma's life. It concluded Dhurandhar as a a work of fiction, with no factual or biographical connection to the late Major.

The board also noted that the film already includes a disclaimer stating that all characters, events, and the storyline are fictional and not based on any real people.

It also mentioned that the Examining Committee had watched the film on November 28 and approved it for an Adult certificate. The film went through a few cuts and changes as well.

Dhurandhar controversy The update from CBFC comes after a detailed hearing in the Court based on the petition filed by Major Mohit Sharma’s parents, seeking a halt to Dhurandhar’s release.

During the hearing, Justice Sachin Datta questioned the petitioners’ lawyers on how they concluded that the Ranveer Singh-starrer was based on Major Sharma’s life. The judge noted that only the trailer was available and no strong evidence had been presented to show any close resemblance. The Court asked the CBFC to review the family’s concerns before finishing the certification process.

Major Sharma’s parents had claimed that the Dhurandhar was being marketed as “inspired by true events” and that the plot seemed similar to elements of the Major’s life, missions and sacrifice.

However, the film team, represented by Senior Advocate Saurabh Kirpal, argued that the petition was premature and incorrect.He maintained that the film is completely fictional and unrelated to Major Sharma.

